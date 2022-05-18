Doha: Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — is organizing the Pakistan Property Event (PPE) 2022 in Doha on May 20 and 21. The event is expected to attract a large number of overseas Pakistanis from the gulf region who have previously expressed a keen interest in projects from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Jhelum, and other major cities. The two-day affair will offer 150+ projects worth billions of Qatari Riyals, which are being marketed and sold exclusively by Zameen.com.

Zameen.com’s Head of Middle East Region Aatif Rana, Director Marketing & BSE Haseeb Malik, Director Project Sales Faizan Khan, Associate Directors Faisal Qureshi and Rubiya Afshan will be present on the occasion, along with Senior Manager Marketing Rizwan Kazmi, Manager Marketing Yasir Niazi, and executive senior managers.

Considering the positive feedback from previous events, Aatif Rana is confident about the success of Pakistan Property Event, Qatar, as the country is home to a sizable community of overseas Pakistanis who are interested in safe investment opportunities.

Zameen.com will provide exclusive event day-only offers on its premium and approved projects that will enable the Pakistani community to invest in profitable yet safe real estate opportunities.

