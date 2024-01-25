Dubai – As part of the ninth Dubai Customs Week, industry experts and professionals convened at the Emirates Towers Hotel for a dynamic panel discussion exploring the theme, "The Future of Customs Operations and the Involvement of Youth in Fulfilling Dubai's Economic Agenda D33." The gathering focused on crucial issues, emphasizing the need to support initiatives for the digital shift and the empowerment of the trade sector. During the discourse, the panel highlighted the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in fostering innovation and ensuring the adaptability of global supply chains. Additionally, conversations recognized the significant contribution of innovative young professionals in propelling technological advancements within the commercial sector, a noteworthy development amidst swift industry transformations and the automation of customs services.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, actively engaged in a workshop organized by the Dubai Customs Youth Council. The workshop saw the participation of executive directors, department heads from Dubai Customs, and youth councils representing various emirates.

During the constructive and transparent session, His Excellency, the Director General, emphasized the imperative of persistently investing in advanced technologies to deliver a distinctive and pioneering model in professional customs work. This positive contribution aligns with the implementation of Dubai's economic agenda, where the agenda's ambitious goals necessitate substantial advancements in Dubai's foreign trade.

His Excellency highlighted the achievements of Dubai Customs' digital empowerment investments, resulting in the completion of over 80,000 transactions daily. Anticipated growth in this number is expected given the ongoing economic and trade recovery in Dubai. The successful investment also streamlines procedures for millions of travelers through advanced customs systems, particularly noteworthy as Dubai continues to be a global tourist destination attracting visitors worldwide for its diverse events throughout the year.

Musabih expressed that wise leadership directs its full attention towards the youth, emphasizing their support and involvement in nation-building as they are considered the most precious asset. This significant focus has greatly influenced the advancement of the national development process and has strengthened the UAE's reputation on the global stage and in international competitiveness measures.

The fourth and fifth aspects of the discussion focused on topics related to enhancing security stability and the adoption of new and advanced mechanisms in modern inspection devices.

In conclusion, Saeed Abdul Karim, Head of the Dubai Customs Youth Council, affirmed that the council, through its activities, aims to enhance the role of youth by aligning with national goals and harnessing youth energy for development. He emphasized that Dubai Customs actively involves youth in teams and committees at the departmental level, working towards enhancing the capabilities of inspectors and employees through various specialized training programs.