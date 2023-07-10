WSX Abu Dhabi GP kicks off race season – adding to Yas Island’s line-up of world-class events and entertainment

Abu Dhabi, UAE: SX Global today announced that Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host the penultimate round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in 2023.



The WSX Abu Dhabi GP will be held over two days at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on 4-5 November 2023. The historic event will be the first time a World Supercross event has been held in the region.



“We’re extremely proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP. Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA,” said SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey.



“This event will mark the first-ever Supercross event held in the region and is a significant milestone for both WSX and the sport of supercross. The fact that Abu Dhabi is the home of our strategic investment partner in Mubadala Capital, makes it even more special.”



Ethara is one of the region’s biggest event, entertainment, and venue management companies. In partnership with Miral, it operates multiple event venues on Yas Island including the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue. Over the past 15 years, Ethara has delivered over 700 major events in the region for more than 16 million fans, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts.



Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, bringing together 40 of the best riders in the world to battle it out for four world championship titles for the first time in the region, whilst being broadcast to 400 million homes across 180 countries. It underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry, and with this exciting announcement, it is testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences as well as further building our reputation for best-in-class sport and entertainment events. We are looking forward to welcoming WSX fans to the Etihad Arena in November and delivering unforgettable moments.”



Mohamed Al Zaabi, Group CEO at Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to see WSX Abu Dhabi GP come to Abu Dhabi and specifically to Yas Island as it continues to grow as a leading global events hub. This is yet another great addition to the island’s event calendar and a testament to its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We aim to create unforgettable memories for all visitors to Yas Island, who will be able to attend this first event of its type in the region while enjoying unique and immersive world-class experiences and attractions.”



Fans can find out more information about the event on the WSX website. Pre-registration for tickets is also available at WSXChampionship.com or etihadarena.ae.



About WSX

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international supercross racing Championship led by SX Global in Australia. The World Supercross Championship was primarily based in the USA before the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship from 2022 onwards.



Last year, the WSX pilot season was launched at Principality Stadium, Cardiff to over 35,000 fans before it headed down under, where 50,000 fans witnessed the finale across two nights at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 2022 Championship saw Ken Roczen from Germany win the WSX class, and Shane McElrath from the USA win the SX2 class.



WSX offers the biggest prize money in World Supercross Championship history, with US$250,000 to be won at each round across the two racing classes – WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc). Under its independent team franchise model, the Championship also features unprecedented financial support for teams and riders. WSX provides an elevated experience for fans through unique race formats, broadcast innovations, and in-stadium entertainment suitable for people and families of all ages. Visit WSXChampionship.com to find out more!

2023 World Supercross Championship Calendar

British GP Villa Park, Birmingham 1 July

Singapore GP National Stadium, Singapore 30 September

German GP Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf 14 October

Canadian GP BC Place, Vancouver 28 October

Abu Dhabi GP Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 4-5 November

Australian GP Marvel Stadium, Melbourne 24-25 November

About Ethara:

Ethara was created following the integration of activities and operations of Flash Entertainment and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com