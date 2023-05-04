Jordan – XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the Irbid Economic Summit which is held under the motto of working “towards a new vision for investment and development” and is taking place on 8th May at the Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan.

“We are thrilled to be the online Fintech and investment firm that is going to be the Global Partner of the Irbid Economic Summit taking place in Jordan next week. We value our partnership with the AFAQ Group greatly and are committed to supporting events that bring the finance community in Jordan together. Thank you to the AFAQ Group for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this exciting event – we look forward to meeting our existing clients in Jordan and connecting with new ones." said Andrea Ilies, Global Head of events at XS.com.

XS.com is set to exhibit its latest products and services at the Irbid Economic Summit, while also offering valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the Fintech industry.

Ms. Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:



“As we make strides towards achieving our motto of working ‘towards a new vision for investment and development’ we want to thank XS.com for supporting us in being our Global Partner at the Irbid Economic Summit. The online trading industry in Jordan is a growing market, with an increasing number of traders partaking in online investments and brokers building a strong presence in the region”.

With a team of experienced professionals on-site, XS.com invites all attendees to engage in discussions and have their queries answered in person. The XS Group is looking forward to connecting with attendees to demonstrate the broker’s state-of-the-art trading solutions and services. Additionally, the event aims to promote Jordan's vision of becoming a leading hub for financial trading technology in the Middle East, making it a key objective for the organisers.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions around the globe including ASIC, CySEC, and the FSA.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About AFAQ Group

AFAQ Group Overseas is a leader in the media, events and exhibitions industries at the highest level.

Its experience and wealth of knowledge has not only been acquired locally but on an international scale too, with a data base of partners and contacts worldwide.

IT continues to strive in the changing world and enjoy educating about new products and industries, especially in the volatile world of Financial Markets.

