UAE – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing has been recognised with the “Top Trusted Broker” award and the group CEO Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim with “Top Global CEO” award during the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony which took place on 24th September 2023.

The event where the global multi-asset broker was awarded these prestigious awards was organised by Smart Vision Group at the luxury 5-Star Hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, UAE.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for being honoured with the prestigious Top Trusted Broker and Top Global CEO award at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust our clients place in us. The event, held on the 24th of September 2023 at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our presence across the Middle East, and we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards in the financial industry." commented Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision commented on allocating the award to the XS.com Group:

“As event organisers, we are pleased to have allocated the esteemed awards for Top Trusted Broker and Top Global CEO” to the XS.com Group. Their exceptional dedication to providing unparalleled services in the financial services and Fintech sector has not only set a benchmark but has also contributed to the advancement of the industry as a whole. The XS.com Group's commitment to excellence is truly deserving of this Top Trusted Broker recognition, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved achievement.”

The Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai is an important industry event. The award selects Fintech and financial services providers and brokers that service clients in the Middle East region, based on metrics such as number of active traders from the Middle East region, deposit volumes and trading volumes from these traders and range of trading instruments and account types offered to clients.

In addition to this quality of trading platforms are considered as well as tools and educational resources that are provided by brokers to their clients.

Finally, effectiveness of marketing and customer service for Middle Eastern clients and compliance with regulations and licensing for operating in Middle East countries is also taken under the spotlight.

The XS Group is delighted to be part of this stringent review process and proud to have been chosen as a winner amongst a long list of industry participants.

XS.com has recently been recognised with a range of awards that have recognised their mission to provide traders, institutional investors, and brokers worldwide with the opportunity to access profound institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. This is coupled with a seamless user experience, outstanding relationship management, and exceptional customer support.

The XS Group (operating under brand name "XS" or "XS.com") is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.