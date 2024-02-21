Workshops and masterclasses by the likes of Rob Irving, Roland Pokrywka, Paolo Verzone, and Rubén Salgado Escudero.

Sharjah: Photography enthusiasts, both seasoned and aspiring, are being presented with world-class opportunities to elevate their creative capacities and skill sets through more than 65 carefully crafted learning experiences at the upcoming 8th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival. Taking place from February 28 to March 5 in Expo Centre Sharjah, Xposure 2024 offers a 32,888 sqm platform that is inspired by the works of the world’s top photographers – an opportunity to ignite one’s imagination and learn from 27 of the industry’s best who will be offering a total of 164 hours of intense learning and skill development spread across workshops, master classes and focus groups covering topics like lighting, composition, smartphone photography, and more.

As Sharjah Government Media Bureau gears up to host the annual festival’s biggest edition yet, Xposure is venturing into brand new areas to offer more expansive learning opportunities, which will cover filmmaking and the Adobe photography suite, this year.

Workshops, masterclasses and focus groups

Veteran photographer Rob Irving will lead sessions on “Enlightened Perspectives: A Workshop on Lighting in Photography,” “SmartPhone Photography,” “Understanding Photographic Composition,” and “Why Shoot in Manual to RAW files,” providing participants with insights into the nuanced aspects of photography.

Joining the lineup is Roland Pokrywka who will offer expertise in “Shutter Speed Mastery: Capturing Motion and Moments,” “Creative Night Photography,” “The Secret Formula,” and “Essential Skills for Better Photography,” delving into advanced techniques to elevate participants’ photographic skills.

Daniella Zalcman, a master of her craft, will share insights into “Mastering the Art of Double Exposure Photography,” exploring the creative possibilities of this unique technique. Joel Grimes presents “Strobing Portraits On Location” and a “Fine Art Masterclass,” providing a comprehensive understanding of location-based portrait photography and the art of fine art photography. Aiming to empower photographers in capturing authentic moments in street settings, renowned photographer Souhayl A will share his secrets through “From Fear to Focus: The Art of Getting Closer in Street Photography.”

Photographer Richard Wilding conducts a “Heritage Photography MasterClass,” delving into the nuances of capturing the essence of cultural heritage through the lens, while Chris Coe will cover diverse topics with “How to Shoot a Personal Project” and “The Skill of Picture Editing,” offering practical guidance on both the creative and technical aspects of photography.

Another highlight will be with Pulitzer-winning Muhammed Muheisen as he explores the concept of time in “Moments in Time,” capturing fleeting moments through the lens. Guiding participants on standing out in the competitive field of photography, Frank Meo will equip attendees with actionable advice through “Creative Separation in a Competitive Marketplace.”

The learning experience will extend beyond traditional workshops with insightful focus groups led by industry leaders, as participants engage in discussions on “Street Photography Today” with John McDermott, ponder the influence of artificial intelligence with Joel Grimes’ “AI and the future of Photography”, or explore “Photojournalism as a Career” with Giles Clarke.

Adobe Labs Masterclass Series: Elevating skills in film and postproduction

As an exclusive addition to the festival, the Adobe Labs Masterclass Series will expand attendees’ skills in film and postproduction, featuring video maestros such as Will Taylor via “Adobe After Effects: Beginner Workshop” and “Enhanced Techniques in After Effects – Intermediate Workshop,” Nico Moreno taking editing to a new level through “Adobe Premiere Pro: The Basics,” “Video Editor as a Photographer,” and “The Era of Short Form Content and AI | Becoming Creatively Driven.” Julieanne Kost and Katrin Eismann wrap up the Adobe Labs Masterclass Series with “Quality | Creativity | Control,” an exploration of essential aspects in film and photography.

Shams and SPAA: Expanding the horizon into film

In an exciting expansion into the realm of film, Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) will organise additional film-related workshops, practical activities, and competitions. Through activities such as “Acting Workshop,” “Processes of setting up a film project,” “How to pitch your story for film,” and “Script Analysis for Film,” these instrumental government institutions will offer insights into the exciting world of cinematography and film production, providing a practical understanding of visual storytelling across different mediums.

To book a spot at one or more of these sessions, visit https://workshops.xposure.net/all-workshops/.

