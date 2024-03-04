Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's Federal export credit company, praised the success of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which took place in Abu Dhabi from 26 February to 1 March 2024.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei said: “Hosting this event in the UAE is a testament to the country's position as a global hub and a key player in shaping the future of international trade, and as a leading member of the WTO, the UAE is committed to promoting a transparent and secure multilateral trading system globally. ECI's active participation in the conference underscores our commitment to these principles and our belief in the growing importance of the WTO in addressing global trade challenges.”

ECI welcomed the decision to renew the commitment to have a complete and well-functioning dispute settlement system in place by 2024, as well as the enhanced use of the Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT) provisions for developing and least developed countries (LDCs). “We strongly believe in addressing global trade challenges through joint collaborative, innovative solutions. Hence, in partnership with our government, semi-government and private sector partners, strive to play crucial role in advancing the UAE's trade facilitation agenda. To this end, our comprehensive range of trade credit and political risk insurance solutions enable businesses of all sizes to prosper confidently in the global marketplace,” she added.