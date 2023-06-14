DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Just a few months after the internet buzz around WOW Hong Kong, the next WOW Summit is set to take place in the global Web 3.0 capital, Dubai, on October 8-9 at Atlantis, The Royal.



The event promises to be an extraordinary gathering of distinguished industry leaders, government officials, funds and VCs, NFT artists, entrepreneurs, and MNCs. Following its unprecedented success in Lisbon and Hong Kong, the WOW Summit Dubai 2023 is gearing up to be the most exclusive event of the year. This time attendees have to request their invite to the event. With limited tickets up for grabs and each participant carefully reviewed before selection, it will be an immersive experience of luxury, exclusivity, and innovation. Potential speakers, partners, and sponsors are welcome to apply via the form on the website.



WOW Summit Dubai 2023 will also feature an incredible art and NFT area where attendees can meet artists and creators, explore new NFT art, and negotiate deals.



Ivan V. Ivanov, Global CEO of WOW Summit, added, "We are thrilled to announce our next exclusive event in Dubai after the incredibly successful WOW Hong Kong and are proud to host WOW Dubai 2023 at the most exclusive and luxurious venue - Atlantis the Royal, with only high-level attendees, partners, and speakers. Dubai is one of the hottest spots on the virtual assets and Web3 global map, and we are excited to bring the WOW Summit back to Dubai."



Dubai is the perfect destination to explore cutting-edge trends and innovations in Web3, with over 1000 company headquarters and an expanding metaverse space. WOW Summit Dubai 2023 offers attendees an unparalleled experience of VIP networking, business, and fun.



Government officials can also explore the latest tech solutions for CBDC, Digital ID, tracking and tracing, AML and RegTech, and healthcare blockchain-based projects.



For investors and funds, WOW Summit Dubai 2023 provides a unique opportunity to meet startups with traction on a Startup Pitch Competition stage. Startups are welcome to apply until July 31st with a chance to get funded or win prizes worth thousands of dollars.



