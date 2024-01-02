The championship will pave way to explore new trends and concepts in design

Dubai, UAE: The World of Coffee 2024, a highly anticipated event in the coffee industry, is set to organise two distinctive national championships including ‘UAE National Barista Championship’ and the ‘UAE National Latte Art Championship’ targeting industry professionals. The third edition of the exhibition, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), is scheduled to take place from January 21 to 23, 2024.

The UAE National Barista Championship is a unique competition that convenes the country's skilled coffee preparation and presentation professionals under one roof. The event will convene the best baristas in the UAE to exhibit their talents and capabilities in front of thousands of experts, specialists, and enthusiasts. An international team of judges will evaluate the participants based on the quality of the beverage, presentation technique, creativity, and technical proficiency. The championship aims to underscore the barista profession and elevate the level of excellence in the coffee sector by offering experts the opportunity to exhibit their skills and innovative approaches. The event will also set the stage for the ‘World Barista Championship’, one of the most renowned international coffee competitions, in which winners of the national barista championships held across the globe will compete on a global level.

As part of the competition, each participant will be allocated 15 minutes to present an array of coffee beverages, accompanied by special music tunes, that suit every taste including espresso drinks, milk-based drinks, and four original beverages for the judges. The entries will be assessed considering specific rules and standards set by the ‘World Barista Championship’.

The ‘UAE National Latte Art Championship’ will exhibit the artistic and creative capabilities of baristas in the preparation of lattes. During the competition, a judging panel will evaluate entries based on visual and creative aspects, with a key focus on diversity in styles and overall taste. The championship will be conducted following the specific judging rules, regulations, and standards used in global coffee events.

Creativity and passion

In line with this, Khalid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the Specialty Coffee Association - UAE Chapter, said: “We are delighted thrilled to host these two tournaments during the third edition of the World of Coffee Dubai 2024. This move further reflects our steadfast dedication to identifying and honouring skilled and creative people and our keenness to encourage a sense of competitiveness and cultural exchange between baristas. In addition, such tournaments and competitions signify our vision to position Dubai as one of the most active regional centres for fostering innovation and excellence in the coffee sector and offering a dynamic platform for skilled individuals to exhibit their expertise in the field as well as to elevate barista techniques and skills. Aside from providing these benefits, it also gives remarkable experience to coffee lovers.”

Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee 2024, said: “We look forward to launching various exciting events, championships, and competitions on the sidelines of the World of Coffee exhibition. These events will provide us with an opportunity to explore recent trends and approaches as well as barista innovations that can redefine the future of the industry both regionally and globally. In our opinion, the active participation of professionals, experts, and international companies from across the globe as well as the convergence of diverse cultures during the exhibition will play a key role in the development of this industry. Furthermore, the UAE being home to various renowned global coffee chains and Dubai a region-wide leader in terms of bringing innovation to the industry reinforces the exhibition status in the sector.” methods and skills, which in turn elevates the experience of coffee lovers, and contributes to shaping a prosperous future for this key sector.”

Future Outlook

Besides these activities, the World of Coffee Dubai will also be hosting two other competitions, namely ‘Coffee Design Awards’ and ‘Best New Product’. These competitions aim to recognize and celebrate innovation, promote collaboration, and explore industry prospects. The 'Coffee Design Awards' will showcase participants' inspiring designs, including packaging, designing brand logos, equipment, and space decor, evaluated by an expert panel. The 'Best New Product' competition highlights innovative and high-value new products in the coffee industry.

Furthermore, the exhibition will feature a wide array of events and activities, including ‘Roasters Village’, ‘Cupping Room’, and ‘Brew Bar’. It will also include several panel discussions and specialised workshops focusing on sustainability, optimal resource management, and sustainable practices, signifying the global coffee community’s commitment to encouraging the responsible production of coffee.

World of Coffee Dubai is scheduled for January 21 to 23, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre in Za'abeel Halls 4, 5, and 6. This event will attract coffee enthusiasts, experts, and professionals, providing a dynamic platform to connect with the global coffee community, discover new products, share insights, and build connections with industry leaders. Attendees will include leading coffee experts, pioneers, café owners, and baristas.

Those interested in visiting the exhibition can register through the following link: https://dubai.worldofcoffee.org/visitor-registration.

