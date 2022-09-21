Sharjah: Eminent government officials and public figures, HE Dr. Nevin Al Kilani, Egypt’s Minister of Culture; and HE Kim Campbell, former Prime Minister of Canada will lead the popular Inspirational Talks series of the 11th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) taking place next week on September 28 - 29, in Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme ‘Challenges and Solutions’.

During these talks, they will share their expert views on the standards required for building government institutions capable of gaining public trust, ways to build cross-cultural bridges based on mutual respect, and how culture can be employed to build creative economies.

Creative economy

In an Inspirational Talk titled ‘The future of the creative economy… Are we ready?’ Dr. Nevin Al Kilani, Egypt’s Minister of Culture, will share her view on the role of government communication in educating the public about the importance of creative sectors and the impact of cultural and economic change on societies.

She will also highlight the experience of the UAE in investing in culture and methods of attracting the public to these investments and deliberate on culture being an economic resource that addresses any deficit that may occur in the traditional resources of countries.

The Egyptian minister will highlight the value of the cultural economy within local and global economies, sharing methods of developing an institutional framework for the cultural industry. She will also shine light on ways governments can build individual and collective understanding of the notion that the advancement of national identity and culture advances economic growth.

What kind of government does the world need?

In an Inspirational Talk titled ‘What kind of government does the world need?’ the first female Prime Minister of Canada, Kim Campbell, will provide answers to key questions, including why it is no longer possible for governments to leave a void in the framework of their relationship with the people; what are the most effective modern platforms and sustainable means governments should adopt to communicate with people; and how can the needs and aspirations of the people be prioritised while formulating government messages.

She will also highlight the standards for building government institutions, which will gain public trust and centred around this foundation, the tools necessary to increase transparency ensuring full access to data and information including budget information.

IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) - an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). The two-day forum’s packed agenda this year comprises 7 main discussion sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The agenda will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

