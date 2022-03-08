Top women leaders are participating in the full-day event to highlight women’s progress and success in the defense industry and public sector

HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud is among the keynote speakers at the International Women in Defense conferences

Riyadh: – Today, on International Women’s Day, World Defense Show hosted hundreds of leading women in defense at Saudi Arabia’s first-ever International Women in Defense event to celebrate, promote, and accelerate women’s participation in the industry. The event is a core day in World Defense Show, Saudi Arabia’s inaugural defense event taking place from 6-9 March in Riyadh.

Prominent figures spoke at the event including Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, Phebe Novakovic, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics; and Marion Blakely, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce North America, Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, and World Defense Show Steering Committee Member.

Key speakers also included Ms. Dana Stroul, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Ms. Heidi Grant, President of Business Development, Boeing Defense, Space & Government Services and Former Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Dr Moudhi Al-Jamea, Vice President of Saudi Telecom Co (STC); and Mishaal Ashemimry, Space technology consultant and the First female aerospace engineer in the GCC.

Featuring a full day of panels, thought leadership sessions and networking opportunities, the International Women in Defense event was an ideal platform to debate, discuss and collaborate on evolving initiatives to enhance gender balance and diversity across the sector.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, commented:

“The empowerment of Saudi women is at the heart of the Vision 2030 reform program, and that momentum needs to continue on a global level. The World Defense Show’s International Women in Defense program provides a unique platform and opportunity to build on this success.”

Penny McPherson, Head of the Women in Defense program at World Defense Show, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show comes at an opportune time both for the Kingdom and the global defense industry. Not only did we host female CEOs and leaders from around the world, but through a series of panels, speeches and discussions we showcased how women are at the forefront of progress in Saudi Arabia and globally.”

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), World Defense Show, the global stage for interoperability, will take place biennially and bring together industry stakeholders across borders and domain expertise to promote defense trade and innovation in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

