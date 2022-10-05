Networking event gathers C-suite executives in Dubai

Official launch of the exclusive first executive networking event for the World Corporate Summit held Thursday, September 29th at the 25Hours Hotel One Central with top 100 business executives.

The first-ever networking event hosted by WCS, took place just 60 days out from the World Corporate Summit, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, from November 21st to December 15th connecting the world’s business leaders to Dubai for intimate discussions and partnership-building.

The VIP World Cup Dubai Program allows VIPs to attend the World Corporate Summit while attending World Cup matches, supporting GCC growth and tourism.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – On Thursday, September 29th, 2022, 100 business executives from multinational corporations, major UAE companies, and government institutions gathered at 25Hours Hotel One Central, for the first exclusive networking event to introduce the World Corporate Summit and the VIP World Cup Dubai Program, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.



The event involved a presentation by president Bernard Caiazzo about the World Corporate Summit, VIP World Cup Dubai Program, and the tremendous efforts of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism to support business tourism and economic growth in the region, following the success of Expo2020 Dubai.



The VIP World Cup Dubai Program will bring together decision-makers from the global top 5000 companies, major investment funds, football sponsors, football clubs and leagues for the prestigious World Corporate Summit to deliberate on pressing universal and sector-specific issues and build partnerships that will shape the future of the global economy, taking place in tandem with the 2022 World Cup.

The summit consists of intimate round-table discussions across the following verticals: Finance, Business, Health, Education, Industry, Media, Technology and Sport.



The exclusive invitation-only inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, will take place from November 21st to December 15th, with the mission of driving economic growth not only in the United Arab Emirates but also globally, while providing attendees the opportunity to do business while attending their national team’s matches, supporting economic growth and tourism in the GCC region.

About The World Corporate Summit

A Platform for Impact: Twenty Days of Deal-Making

From November 21st to December 15th, key business leaders from the world’s top companies, investment funds and sports entities, will join together for an invite-only opportunity to closed-door discussions and deal-making on changing industry dynamics, challenges and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

In less than 60 days, the Summit will take place at the Palace Hotel Downtown and span across 20 days with over 100 intimate discussion sessions on major economic issues and sector-specific matter across Finance, Business, Health, Education, Industry, Media, and Technology verticals, with an overarching theme of sport, as well as a variety of networking events and deal-making, galas and facility visits.

World Corporate Summit is proudly sponsored by Apparel Group and partnered with CEO Clubs Network.

Overlapping with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held just 45 minutes away in Doha, this year's Summit agenda will intertwine themes of sport and its power to boost business and impact lives, with The World Corporate Summit wholeheartedly supporting Qatar’s organization of the FIFA World Cup.

Contact details:

Email: contact@worldcorporatesummit.com

Website: www.worldcorporatesummit.com

​Office address: The Offices, 2, One Central, Dubai, UAE