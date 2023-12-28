Registeration for clubs is open until 31 December

Sharjah: Sharjah is set to become the epicentre of athletic prowess as it gears up to host the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) from February 2 to 12, with women athletes eyeing to break new records across the new edition’s 8 sports disciplines.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports (SWS), sporting venues across the emirate will transform into an epic showdown where the finest female athletes from across the Arab world will demonstrate their skills, compete for supremacy, and celebrate their shared passion across eight sports.

A platform for an athletic showdown

The 7th edition of AWST is set to become a regional platform for women athletes and sports teams to compete in eight disciplines: volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, and athletics, reflecting the diverse strengths and competitive spirit of women in the athletic arena. This multi-sport event aims to promote women's sports in the Arab world, encouraging broader female participation and excellence and rallying communities’ support.

Our Courts. Her Story: A narrative of empowerment and elite competition

Embracing the theme "Our Courts. Her Story," AWST 2024 is more than just a sports tournament; it's a powerful narrative of empowerment, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence among women athletes in the Arab world. The biggest sporting event of its kind is designed not only to showcase the exceptional talent of female athletes but also to foster a spirit of unity, fair play and healthy competition among participants from the Arab world.

Noura Ali Al Shamsi, Director AWST, said, "Most women's competitions and tournaments are limited to a single sport, either due to the difficulty of coordination and logistics or the lack of necessary sports infrastructure. However, AWST stands out in its diversity of sports and advanced sporting infrastructure coupled with institutional support to host events of this magnitude and importance.”

She added, "In addition to showing athletes’ prowess and capabilities, the event highlights the importance of sports as a driver of social progress, promoting equity and equal opportunities for women as an important partner in advancing their countries in all fields and arenas."

A unique opportunity for participation

AWST Higher Organizing Committee invites all women's clubs and teams in the Arab world to leverage this unique opportunity to participate in the most prominent women's sports event in the Arab world. Athletes and clubs are encouraged to contact their national federations to register for AWST by December 31.