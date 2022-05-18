Dubai, United Arab Emirates

WION - the leading international news channel from India, concluded its fifth edition of the Global Summit 2022 in Dubai. The summit was aimed at enabling dialogue and discussion around the issues that the world is plagued with. This year, the theme focused on - Peace and the summit hosted world leaders, and industry icons to deliberate on the Global agenda of armed conflicts and will strive to find sustainable solutions for conflicts in all forms.

Some of the notable speakers who have graced the event through their presence are Abdullah Shahid, President, United Nations General Assembly; Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to U.A.E; Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Former President, Iran; Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, U.S.; Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister of Defense, Japan; Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Governor, Nangarhar, Afghanistan; Marko Mihkelson, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Estonia; Konstantin Koshelenko, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Ukraine and more.

Speaking at the conclave, Abdullah Shahid, President, United Nations General Assembly, says, “Thousands of lives continue to be lost and entire generations face bleak futures filled with bloodshed, and poverty. Altogether the challenges ahead are daunting, yet I remain hopeful because we have powerful tools at our disposal. Tools such as diplomacy, multilateralism and the resilience of the human spirit.” He further added, “Preventing conflict, and sustaining peace is central to the work of UN. Nevertheless, there remains a gap between our desire for peace and the willingness to finance it and this must change…”

The conclave saw Iran's Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad address the audience and point out that war does not help anyone except capitalist countries. “Without war capitalism will be incapable of continuing. It is source of shame that the US Security Council - the main perpetrator of multiple wars has simultaneously been the referee for resolving conflict.”

At the same panel Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister of Defense, Japan, added, “If Xi Jinping is smart, he won’t invade Taiwan.” During the session addressing why dialogue and peace-keeping talks are failing continuously Marko Mihkelson, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Estonia said, “Sanctions are our last resort to restore peace… If we really want to end the conflict as soon as possible, the war machines which get money and resources for these kinds of activity must be punished.” He reiterated that the war in Ukraine war against the world order.

In his speech at the conclave, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-chief and CEO of, WION News, “The uncertainty of the virus is replaced by the uncertainty of violence. In the last four years we have fought 3 types of wars to keep this conversation going. First, terror, followed by Corona Virus, and the third is a military conflict, which is still on-going. Each time we have realised the potential of meaningful dialogue and mutual co-operation, which encourages us to endorse our basic theme of our channel - WION.”

