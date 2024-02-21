Brenda Bellei Bizzi, CEO of White Milano, the fashion capital’s leading contemporary fashion tradeshow, discussed the unique blend of global influence and local traditions shaping the Middle East and global fashion retail industry at the 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit in Riyadh.

Speaking as part of a panel titled “Global Trends, Local Identity: Fashion’s New Frontiers”, Bizzi shared insights into cultural collaborations, sustainability and social responsibility as crucial topics for consumers and the retail market. Using White Milano as an example, Bizzi highlighted that many international brands and designers, especially SMEs with sustainable practices and short production chains, align with these principles, showcasing their internationality through expertise.

According to Bizzi, “The new frontiers of fashion are characterized by a balance between global trends and local identities. While global influences bring innovation and connectivity, local identities add authenticity and cultural diversity, creating a rich and diverse landscape. This dialogue between 'global' and 'local' stimulates creativity and encourages experimentation, allowing designers to explore new forms of expression and create collections that reflect a unique mix of influences.”

The panel, moderated by journalist and author Sujata Assomul, also featured Honayda Serafi, Founder and Creative Director of the Saudi ready-to-wear brand HONAYDA. The discussion delved into the intersection of global fashion trends and local cultural identity, emphasizing creativity, inclusivity, and mutual respect. The dialogue explored how designers and brands blend global influences with local traditions to craft unique fashion narratives, fostering a global dialogue on culture and identity.

The 10th edition of the RLC MENA Summit, held from 19 to 20 February 2024 under the theme “Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers”, comes as a milestone in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding retail consumer sector and its alignment towards sustainability and forward-looking collaboration.

The leading womenswear tradeshow and one of the most anticipated events of Milan Fashion Week, White Milano is collaborating with the Saudi Arabian Fashion Commission to present Saudi designers to the international fashion market at Milan Fashion Week, further strengthening the region’s position in global fashion retail.