Dubai, UAE: The 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show, which is held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, witnessed a large turnout of major contracting companies, as well as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, and infrastructure for utilities. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition from 27-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, highlighted that the continuous support by the wise leadership has contributed to making WETEX and DSS the largest exhibition of water, energy, sustainability and innovation technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world. The exhibition is a platform for experts and specialists from all over the world to discuss the latest innovative solutions to meet challenges in various sectors. These include clean and renewable energy, water, environment, oil and gas, sustainability, green economy, smart grids and others. WETEX and DSS has established Dubai’s position as a global platform and a leading city in providing the best and latest water, energy and environmental technologies, as well as a global hub for clean energy and green economy.

The exhibition provides an important opportunity for companies, investors, and visitors from all over the world to explore investment opportunities, build trade relations, enhance business opportunities, and meet with prominent companies and decision-makers from different countries of the world. The exhibition is an ideal platform to stay updated with the rapid developments witnessed by these sectors, and to learn about their new industrial specialisations, and the latest innovative solutions. The exhibition also provides visitors with the opportunity to participate in a wide range of specialised seminars and workshops run by a group of experts and specialists from around the world.

“WETEX is an important annual opportunity to take stock of our progress in creating a more sustainable society. Emirates Global Aluminium is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer, and our UAE-made metal plays a global role in advancing sustainability economy-wide. We look forward to engaging with peers at WETEX from the UAE and around the world, and particularly from the energy industry, to plot the path for the future together,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA).

“AG Power, which falls under the Construction Sector of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, is regionally renowned for its extensive expertise and proficiency in power distribution and transmission projects. Embracing the Group’s overall purpose – Enhancing Life – into its values, AG Power strives to make a meaningful impact on the communities it serves, by powering the nation and supporting economic growth and development. Al Ghurair is a multi-faceted group, continually in pursuit of achieving its wider ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) goals, and the sustainability targets of the UAE. The organisation takes immense pride in being associated with DEWA, who are themselves, pioneers in adopting best practices in delivering service excellence and sustainable living for millions. AG Power eagerly looks forward to participating in the 24th WETEX & Dubai Solar Show exhibition as DEWA’s privileged service provider,” said K. Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer of AG Power.

During the exhibition, AG Power will showcase its services in high-voltage power substations, as well as its pioneering projects in cooperation with DEWA, the Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO), and Etihad Water and Electricity.

“WETEX has been an ideal platform that has enabled Elsewedy Electric UAE to reinforce its presence in the regional markets, forge business deals and network with key players and potential customers. WETEX attracts different kinds of visitors, including senior government officials from the Middle East, Ministries, Heads of Governments, Institutions, International Diplomatic Delegations, CEOs, Managing Directors and Investors - allowing us to reach multiple segments of our target audience under one roof. We seize the opportunity this year to showcase our latest projects, news and agreements with our trusted partners as Moro, ADNOC, and Aramco; as well as supplying the region with our newest digital solutions & products such as HTLS conductors and power transformers. WETEX has always been of great support to us in meeting new customers to understand their needs in terms of different services and solutions, in the field of EPC business, and digital solutions, which aim to contribute to UAE’s Economy prosperity and enhance the quality of life,” said Mohamed Naguib, CEO of Elsewedy Electric UAE.

“We are honoured to participate in the 24th edition of WETEX. We are also proud to work jointly with DEWA in the energy and water sectors, as one of the leading engineering and construction companies in the region for nearly four decades. We take this opportunity to participate and benefit from the latest technologies in this important event, as WETEX is considered one of the most important exhibitions in Dubai in the field of energy and water,” said George Bou Nasr, Chairman of Green Oasis General Contracting Company.

“At Al Nasr, we serve our clients with the utmost commitment to delivering excellence. We pride ourselves on the timeliness and quality of our work, and on having strong relationships with all stakeholders. We have worked with the most skilled and reputable clients in our industry, from national entities and local contractors to the largest international EPCs. Together we have delivered landmark strategic projects across the UAE for over four decades,” said John Helou, CEO of Al Nasr Contracting Company.

“WETEX and Dubai Solar Show proves to be a perfect platform to share thoughts and ideas with various delegates across the globe. Dubai upholds its competitive edge that attracts foreign investments as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and proves to be a business hub for cost-effective and innovative solutions. WETEX is an ideal forum to widen our business opportunities and share our expertise with a highly targeted audience. The event provides an opportunity to explore the latest market trends and future projects in the evolving international market. At the event, we look forward to connecting with top management officials & key personnel to sign new deals & partnerships,” said Ramesh Sabapathi, Head of UAE Operations of Oman International Telecommunication Contracting LLC (OITC).

RAY International is one of the prominent electrical contracting and maintenance companies in the GCC region with a primary focus on distribution and transmission projects and maintenance works. We are extremely honoured to participate in the 24th edition of WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022, along with their principal companies. We have participated for the last six years, and each year we showcase new products and technology that can add value to the power sector. The event has enabled us to network with market pioneers and leaders and to keep in line with DEWA’s strategy for sustainable development of the UAE. Also, in many instances, WETEX has enabled us to forge partnerships for electrical products and services in the region. Our panel discussion includes our FLISR approach for smart grids. With our focus on sustainable energy business, we are looking forward to the event opening”, said Mr. Praveen Kumar Kumaraswamy, General Manager of RAY International.

“We are committed to providing innovative HV/EHV Power Transmission, electro-mechanical and civil construction services to our customers in both the water and energy sectors since we started CEPCO Dubai office four years ago, and since then we are participating in WETEX every year. The event has helped us in expand our business within all our business units and subsidiaries. CEPCO is one of the qualified leading Contractors on a Turnkey EPC basis for Civil & Electrical Projects in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other GCC Countries with more than 44 years of experience in the industry. We are mainly focused on Cable Systems and Substation Construction (13.8 up to 400 kV).



CEPCO also has subsidiaries called CEPCO Renewables, NOMADD waterless cleaning robots, Testing and Calibration services related to Cable projects up to 400kV, PTE (Power Transmission & Distribution Equipment Manufacturing company),” said Tarek Alhussayni, Chief Operating Officer of Civil & Electrical Projects Contracting Company (CEPCO), KSA.

The Society of Engineers in the UAE will present the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award, which aims to motivate engineering companies and individual engineers to innovate, create, develop their work, and consolidate the leading position of the UAE in the engineering field worldwide. The award also highlights the best innovative engineering practices and their application in engineering projects in various fields such as electricity, mechanics, architecture and others.

A number of Russian companies also showcase a range of their services in the field of engineering and utilities. The most prominent of these companies are: Alta Group, which specialises in the design and production of sewage treatment facilities, as well as products for external engineering networks; Eco-Spectrum LLC, for technologies to improve waste management processes based on the latest scientific achievements and a set of environmental protection standards that allow their engineering application; and MKC Group, an engineering company specialising in the construction of prefabricated power plants, including gas-fired power plants.

Seed Contracting, a contracting company specialised in the EPC sector, will present its most prominent projects for infrastructure for utilities. These include design, construction, engineering, procurement, construction, implementation and water, according to the highest safety standards, namely RFX-2122100087, CG/ 0029/2021, RFX-2421900057, and RFX-2131900041. The company will also introduce a new set of its services. It will also focus on its strong partnership with DEWA, which has resulted in important projects that support sustainable development in the UAE. This partnership reflects the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to enhance competitiveness.

Majid Bu Kattara Building Materials Trading Company will showcase its products and services for buildings, which include heating, plumbing, water, wastewater treatment and purification systems, waste management and road construction. Meanwhile, KTC International Contracting will review its services in the fields of construction, and road construction, parking area management, and others. On Road Contracting, a contracting consultancy, displays a number of its services in the field of roads, infrastructure, road maintenance, irrigation networks, pipe repair and emergency leaks.

DEWA will showcase a number of its innovative projects and programmes that contribute to facilitating and accelerating work, simplifying procedures and enriching the experience of all stakeholders, most notably: the “Augmented Reality for Geographic Information Systems (GIS)” that helps DEWA’s field engineers view the locations and features of assets in 3D for planning, analysis and reporting. The system is equipped with tools for visual and audio communication with the technical support desk, tools for measuring dimensions, and operating instructions for the equipment. DEWA also highlights the Soqoor programme which aims to evaluate the performance of consultants and contractors based on two main criteria: service requests and field operations. The Soqoor Award is presented to consultants and contractors who achieve the best performance results in various categories of projects.