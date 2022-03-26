Expo 2020 Dubai: The Emirates Center for Happiness Research at the United Arab Emirates University has organized a retreat, with the participation of deans of colleges, representatives of several public institutions, and the Comprehensive Wellness Clinic Dubai.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, stressed that the UAE University is interested in organizing events parallel to academic life, to enrich the academic work environment with the best positive practices. The forum comes as a reflection of the university's orientations on enhancing the wellbeing in general and campus and academic life, as an effective and influential work environment in academic output, by empowering leadership, raising the level of production, enhancing the positive spirit, and presenting the best wellbeing-related research and studies.

He pointed out that the university owns several research centers. The scientific research is the main driver of the academic work environment, and the most important tools that contribute to finding innovative scientific solutions to achieve wellbeing.

Nouf Al-Junaibi, Director of the Emirates Center for Happiness Research, confirmed that organizing this retreat comes within the framework of introducing society groups to the best wellbeing-related practices and applications in the work environment, and sharing with them the latest research results. She said, "The center is keenly seeking to achieve its goals of becoming an internationally accredited center, as a strategic and essential partner in the UAE government in the areas of happiness and positivity research, through skill development, professional development, providing advisory services and supporting public policies with scientific evidence."

She added: “We are working to serve the UAE community by providing it with specialized evidence-backed services, and providing studies, research and training that would enhance and consolidate happiness and positivity. The center also performs the tasks and dissemination of studies and scientific research on positive happiness, assessing happiness indicators in the UAE, developing programs that build capacities and providing professional advice and in-depth evidence on positive psychology, the importance of satisfaction and the standard of living for the UAE people, and providing concerned authorities with the best ways and improve the level of well-being and lifestyle”.

During the retreat, Dr. Tayeb Rashid, one of the first psychologists and a researcher in the field of positive psychology, gave a presentation on the importance of leaders' development to be reflected on their teams later, which contributes to integrating them and increasing their productivity at work.

