Doha – The Institute for Population Health (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently held two research-focused workshops, highlighting the growing importance of adopting evidence-based approaches to medicine.

Evidence-based medicine is considered an essential element of standard healthcare practice. It ensures cost effectiveness, quality assurance, patient safety, and effective optimal healthcare, ultimately leading to enhanced health outcomes.

The first of the workshops was titled ‘Understanding Basics of Health Research’ and aimed to familiarize participants with basic epidemiological, biostatistical, and research concepts; enable attendees to discuss evidence-based approaches to healthcare and medical practice; and interpret published research findings.

WCM-Q speakers included Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine, and professor of medicine at the Center for Global Health; Dr. Sohaila Cheema, associate professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant dean at IPH; Dr. Karima Chaabna, assistant professor of clinical population health sciences and manager of population health research at IPH; and WCM-Q alumnus Dr. Amit Abraham, now an assistant professor of clinical population health sciences and population health research specialist.

The second workshop, titled ‘Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-analysis: Principles and Practice,’ was designed to help improve research skills by introducing the workshop participants to the process of conducting rigorous systematic reviews and interpreting meta-analysis based on scientific principles, systematic methodology, and standardized guidelines over the course of two days. Speakers from WCM-Q included Dr. Abraham; Dr. Chaabna; Dr. Sonia Chabaane, projects specialist; and Anupama Jithesh, projects coordinator. The next iteration of the workshop is scheduled to take place on September 30 & October 1, 2023.

Dr. Cheema said: “Despite the widespread utilization of evidence-based medicine, many healthcare professionals are not adequately familiar with basic concepts commonly utilized in research and find conducting research and data interpretation challenging. Improving knowledge and skills in these areas will create a better understanding of the available scientific evidence and enable health professionals to use evidence-based healthcare practices, ultimately leading to improved patient and community health outcomes.”

The workshops—well attended by health professionals—were aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health practitioners, educators, researchers, and administrators.

Dr. Mamtani said: “Lifelong learning is critical for healthcare professionals. We remain committed to building capacity among healthcare professionals on important population health related topics.”

In Qatar, WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and is accredited internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

