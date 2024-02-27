​​​​​Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a workshop to provide healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively understand, implement, and leverage AI technologies in their practice. The session was held at WCM-Q’s world-class facilities.

As technology rapidly advances, the integration of AI in healthcare is expected to become increasingly important to enhance patient care, optimize clinical workflows, and improve healthcare outcomes.

Titled ‘Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare,’ the one-day workshop was designed as an initial step towards building an understanding and appetite for the topic of AI in healthcare.

The course covered AI introductory essentials such as the history of AI and its application in healthcare, the fundamentals of machine learning, and the ethical issues and potential challenges of building an AI system. Participants also engaged in a series of interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on demonstrations.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshop was directed and led by a team of highly experienced computer scientists from WCM-Q’s AI Center for Precision Health—Dr. Arfan Ahmed, assistant professor of research in population health sciences, Dr. Alaa Abd-alrazaq, research associate in population health sciences, Dr. Rawan Al Saad, postdoctoral associate, and Ms. Sarah Aziz, research specialist.

WCM-Q’s AI Center for Precision Health was launched in 2021 as a dedicated research unit committed to making significant discoveries in AI and machine learning to transform healthcare, enhance wellbeing, and promote population health in Qatar, the wider region, and beyond.

The course was aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, researchers, educators, and students.

Dr. Ahmed said: “AI is transforming healthcare, and every aspect of medicine will have an AI element moving forward, whether diagnostics, delivering care, or monitoring patients. Given this, it is important to ensure that while educating the next generation of doctors and scientists, we are also offering practicing healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop an understanding of AI systems in relation to healthcare and their professional growth.”

The course was accredited locally in Qatar by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

