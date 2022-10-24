Doha – The initiatives are part of CPD’s mission of providing high quality continuing medical education and professional development opportunities for physicians and healthcare professionals based on identified needs and the latest scientific and medical developments. All CPD activities are designed to increase competence, enhance performance in practice, and improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

One such activity was a CPD-hosted workshop on Team-Based Learning (TBL), an evidence based collaborative learning strategy that offers small group learning within large classes. Titled ‘Introduction to Team-Based Learning,’ the syllabus covered the essential elements, benefits, and limitations of TBL, along with how to plan, test, and facilitate an effective TBL module. The workshop was co-directed by Dr. Dean Parmelee, director of educational scholarship and program development at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, and Dr. Diego Lorenzetti, visiting assistant professor of biology at WCM-Q.

Additionally, Dr. Ziyad R. Mahfoud, professor of research in population health sciences at WCM-Q, held a workshop under the heading ‘Critical Appraisal of Randomized Clinical Trials.’ The workshop comes as part of CPD’s Biostatistics series and aims to enable healthcare professionals to better understand biostatistical concepts related to the design and reporting of studies.

The workshop was further complemented by Dr. Mahfoud’s two-day workshop titled ‘Introductory Applied Biostatistics for Health Care Professionals’ that is part of the Certificate in the Analysis of Medical Data. The session was designed to enable healthcare professionals to organize, manage, and analyze statistical data.

Healthcare practitioners were also kept up to date with current developments in medicine through WCM-Q’s Grand Rounds Live Webinar series.

One of the Grand Rounds was titled ‘Contemporary Management of Cardiogenic Shock following Acute Myocardial Infarction’ and was led by Dr. Abdulrahman Arabi, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and deputy chief of cardiology, Qatar Heart Hospital. The session described the best practice inotropic support in cardiogenic shock, the utilization of mechanical circulatory devices, the role of hemodynamic monitoring, and Qatar Heart Hospital’s cardiogenic shock pathway.

Dr. Mohamud A. Verjee, assistant dean for medical student affairs and co-director of the primary care clerkship at WCM-Q, presented another Grand Rounds live webinar under the title ‘Hypothyroidism - Mysteries Revealed of its Impact.’ The session focused on enabling healthcare professionals to differentiate hypothyroidism variance, explain its morbidity, and assess current treatment.

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs, said: “As part of our commitment to provide healthcare professionals with a platform for continuing medical education and professional development, we support practitioners with not only keeping abreast of important developments in the medical field but also widening their skillsets. To date, our programs have received an overwhelming response from participants, and we look forward to continuing to roll out relevant programs over the coming weeks and months.”

In Qatar, WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and is accredited internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

