AENA announced as host of WAGA 2023 in Barcelona

Marrakech – The Airports Council International (ACI) Africa / World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA) today concludes with the approval of Resolutions that strengthen the sustainability and resilience of airports as key players in the aviation ecosystem.

“Each year the Assembly considers Resolutions on key priorities for airport operators that reflect the concerns and interests of ACI members,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “This year, the Assembly unanimously adopted Resolutions that will strengthen the sustainability and resilience of airports as essential players in the aviation ecosystem, and for the benefit of travellers and communities worldwide. These Resolutions will help airports deliver the long-term net zero carbon goal; restore economic equilibrium; support small, emerging, and regional airports; and, build aviation’s workforce. On behalf of ACI, I would like to thank our members for providing a strong collective response to, and a commitment to act on, the pressing issues presented in ACI World’s Resolutions.”

Following the recent landmark agreement by governments, the Resolution Delivering the Long-Term Aspirational Goal acknowledges the challenges that face airports and governments in achieving their goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Resolution calls on governments to support the global electrical grid transitioning, update the regulatory framework to accommodate the integration of alternative fuel sources at airports, and incentivize infrastructure development with appropriate financial mechanisms.

Investment in existing and new airport infrastructure is necessary to meet current and future air travel demand and maximize airports’ contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Resolution Restoring Economic Equilibrium calls on governments to acknowledge the changed risk profile of airports in some jurisdictions due to the pandemic and to provide regulatory support to restore economic equilibrium for unrecovered costs, either as financial compensation or through future airport charges.

The Resolution Support and assistance for small, emerging, and regional airports seeks to reinforce engagement and support for this segment of ACI’s membership that have different needs and interests than larger hubs or more established operators. ACI World recognizes the important role that small, emerging, and regional airports play within global connectivity and the socio-economic development of communities worldwide, and the Resolution calls on governments and industry to support their capital and human resource development plans and facilitate their transition to renewable energy.

In recognition of the current labour shortages and long-term evolution of the sector, the Resolution Creating a strong and diverse airport workforce calls on airports, regulators, and ACI to take collective actions that will seek to re-establish the overall employer brand and attractiveness of the sector for its short-, medium- and long-term sustainability. It encourages all stakeholders to support the recruitment and retention of aviation workforce to meet current and future demand. Actions include strengthened collaboration between airports, regulators, and educational institutions to identity and develop innovative opportunities for common programs or initiatives to build a strong and diverse airport workforce.

New resource on the evolution of the airport workforce

ACI World today released the first edition of The Evolution of the Airport Workforce: Turning Challenges into Opportunities White Paper. The timely and complimentary resource examines the context, trends, and factors that have led to the current aviation workforce shortage, and provides recommendations to help airport operators, aviation stakeholders, and governments build a stronger workforce that meets the needs of tomorrow and ensures the long-term sustainability and resilience of the aviation system.

The White Paper recognizes the diversity of regional, national, and individual airport situations and the fact that aviation workforce shortages are not found in all regions of the globe, while seeking to provide avenues which can help guide local discussions and the development of tailored action plans.

AENA to host WAGA 2023

At the event’s closing ceremony, it was announced that AENA would host the ACI EUROPE / WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA) held in partnership with ACI EUROPE. The event taking place in June 2023 will convene in Barcelona, Spain and is expected to attract over 600 delegates including airport CEOs, regulators, and dignitaries.

“ACI is delighted to announce that AENA will host the ACI EUROPE / WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA),” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “Not only is AENA’s Executive Board Member and Managing Director Javier Marin sitting on the ACI World Governing Board as ACI EUROPE’s President, but AENA is also one of ACI’s most active members. As leaders in social, economic, and environmental sustainability, they are a perfect host for the world gathering of airport leaders. We look forward to building on what is already a strong and long-lasting collaboration.”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Maurici Lucena said: “For AENA, it is a great honour to be the host of the ACI EUROPE / WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA) next year in Barcelona. I am convinced that, from a professional point of view, the event will be a unique opportunity to reflect on the challenges we are facing at a turning point for our industry, and from a personal point of view, the event will be a magnificent occasion to discover the cultural, architectural, and natural wonders of a city as attractive as Barcelona, my hometown.”

-Ends-

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, was founded in 1991 with the objective of fostering cooperation among its member airports and other partners in world aviation, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2022, ACI serves 717 members, operating 1950 airports in 185 countries.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Adam Zampini

Director, Communications and Marketing, ACI World

Email: mediarelations@aci.aero

Sabrina Guerrieri

Manager, Communications and Publications, ACI World

Email: mediarelations@aci.aero