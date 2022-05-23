Muscat, Oman: In line with its participation in Comex 2022, Vodafone Oman set up an interactive booth for all visitors, to take them on a journey into the future of people and technology. The 31st edition of the Comex Technology show, powered by Vodafone, brings together key entities across various sectors and sheds light on new advancements in technology and innovative solutions.

Highlighting the importance of the showcase, Sayyed Fahad Al Busaidi, Chief Support Services Officer at Vodafone said, “Vodafone has always strived to be the pioneer of many firsts and this has been reinforced through our various partnerships with local companies to enhance our products and services. Through our participation at Comex 2022, which sees the presence of trending and the latest digital technology across the globe, we too are keen on showcasing what Vodafone has to offer customers in the future. We would like to encourage people to visit our experience booth, which catered towards unlocking their perception of technology and advancement and taking them on a ‘Journey into the future’.”

Vodafone’s experience hub comprises six different rooms, designed to highlight the Vodafone brand, its offering as a completely digital company as well as allowing the customer to experience changes brought upon by technology. The first room introduces the brand and provides an overview of the experience. This is followed by the second room that displays two different eras and the progression of technology that is utilised on a day-to-day basis, with the help of Augmented Reality (AR) elements. The third room poses the key question of how does one quantify the weight of the internet to date, with an accompanying visual and touch screen experience.

Rooms four and five are more engagement-oriented, encouraging visitors to realise that technology is not only a means of collaboration but can be used for entertainment, as well as unlocking the imagination of visitors through an immersive infinity-themed experience, respectively. The last room puts into perspective the appreciation of the rapid advancements of technology, highlighting the moon landing achievement and how all the data of that time now resides in one’s pocket.

Comex is Oman's annual official Technology, Communications, Innovation and Digital Transformation Show taking place from May 23-25. Visit Vodafone’s booth at Entrance 4 and follow the speech bubble to experience a ‘Journey into the future’.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

-End-

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/