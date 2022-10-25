Dubai: Vlado Brokers, a licensed and regulated online trading and investment specialist, showcased its safe trading platform along with other innovative products in Forex Expo Dubai 2022, which concluded recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Forex Expo Dubai is the largest event in the Middle East for investors and forex industry leaders to network and explore more business opportunities in the Forex Trading space.

Vlado, which opened its first Middle East office in Dubai earlier this year, believes it was an honour for them to be part of Forex Expo as a Diamond Partner. Vlado also won an award at the event - Best Forex Fintech Broker.

Regarding the participation in Forex Expo Dubai, Omar Hassan, Key Account Manager of Vlado, said, “We were thrilled to be part of this exciting and very valuable Forex Expo. This was a great opportunity for us to showcase our products and services to the forex community.”

Vlado recently signed a strategic partnership with Volofinance, the UAE’s premier asset management financial service provider, and also explored new partnerships and collaboration during the two-day Forex Expo Dubai 2022.

Omar said, “We are planning to expand operations by opening a couple of new branches and offices across the UAE during this year. In addition, we are also looking to create our in-house trading App for our brand. The features include social trade, signals, news, and other interesting features. Also, we will have our public (percentage allocation money management) PAMM system for clients to join the best fund manager in our brokerage.”

Vlado boasts trading volumes of up to USD 10 billion and counting, and currently serves clients from around the globe, to the tune of 20,000 traders, with USD 30 million worth of investments traded weekly.