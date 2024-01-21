Kuwait – The VIV Terminal, Kuwait’s first private VIP terminal today hosted a networking brunch for executives from airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport – Terminal 1 and Jazeera Terminal 5. The brunch provided a unique opportunity for airline executives to come together in a relaxed and sophisticated setting to foster meaningful connections, share insights, and explore potential collaborations within the aviation industry. The airline officials also got a taste of the VIV Terminal that offers privacy and exclusivity to departing or arriving passengers in a luxury setting.

Laila Al-Mukhtar, General Manager, VIV Terminal said: “Our VIV Terminal is aimed at providing a seamless travel experience and offers you the perfect start or end to a business trip or holiday getaway. We welcome passengers travelling through Terminal 1 and Jazeera Terminal 5 as well as on private jets. By handling all your airport procedures, we make your journey more comfortable Whether you are traveling alone, with colleagues, friends or family, VIV Terminal provides you with privacy and peace of mind throughout.”

Passengers opting to travel through the VIV Terminal benefit from a private check-in reception and handling services, refreshments, a private customs and immigration area, luxury amenities, and chauffeured transportation to and from the aircraft in a luxury vehicle. The Terminal also includes two private suites and a large private lounge.

Al-Mukhtar added: “Our guests are able to avoid long queues and check-in procedures by allowing us to take care of their departure process for them. Our professional staff take care of checking passengers in, collecting the boarding pass on their behalf, coordinating with the airlines for their departure and catering to their needs while they wait in their private suite. When arriving in Kuwait, passengers are greeted at the aircraft gate or stairs and guided directly to The VIV for their private immigration process. They can then relax in their suite while waiting for their luggage to be collected for them.”

The VIV Terminal services require reservation 24 hours prior to departure or arrival of the passengers’ flights and can be book through their website: www.viv.com.kw.