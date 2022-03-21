A comprehensive curriculum will help children of all ages learn about budgeting, saving, responsible spending and other important aspects of personal finance



Dubai, UAE: In partnership with Cashee, the MENA region's teen banking and ed-tech platform, Visa has launched a series of educational workshops in schools across the UAE, equipping educators with the curriculum to strengthen students’ financial literacy.



The new workshops will be introduced as part of Visa’s participation in the 10th Edition of Global Money Week (GMW), an annual initiative run by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Running from 21-27 March, the campaign works with participating companies to raise awareness and enhance financial literacy for young people across the world.

This year’s GMW theme is “Build your future, be smart about money” and Visa has developed a comprehensive curriculum to equip students with forward-thinking skills that will address the rapidly digitalizing and increasingly innovative financial landscape.



The program will be made available for children of all ages and will explore the fundamentals of personal finance including budgeting, saving, responsible spending and the use of credit.

“Visa’s commitment to financial literacy for everyone, everywhere spans more than two decades , and what we have learnt during our pursuit is that addressing the gap in knowledge cannot be the sole responsibility of educators,” said Carl Manlan, Visa’s Vice President, Inclusive Impact and Sustainability for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Financial leaders, as aggregators of industry knowledge, must work together to ensure younger generations are taught practical and fundamental skills of money management.”



Smeetha Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Cashee, said “We are honored to participate in the UAE in OECD’s Global Money Week. Our goal for this week is a simple yet ambitious one - we will be visiting schools across the Emirates to speak to as many kids and teens as possible. We would like to give a special thanks to our partner Visa for supporting Cashee in bringing this important initiative to life.”



The workshops are bolstered by Visa’s existing financial literacy programs, including the award-winning Practical Money Skills and MyMoneySkills, as well as online games such as Financial Football, and Cash Puzzler . To date, Visa’s financial literacy programs have reached millions of people across the world, are accessible in 44 countries and have been localized in 18 languages.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.



About Global Money Week

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience. It is organised by the OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD/INFE).



About Cashee

Cashee empowers teens with a free digital banking and Visa card so they can learn to manage their money effectively and grow to become financially responsible adults. An award-winning technology provider, Cashee is a UAE-based fintech looking to expand into the rest of the MENA region. Cashee will launch in the UAE in April 2022.



