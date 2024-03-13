The collaboration reinforces Dubai FinTech Summit and Visa’s shared commitment to nurture and strengthen the global financial ecosystem through innovation, meaningful discussions and connections.

Dubai: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has joined the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS), organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the MEASA region, - as a Founding Partner & Co-Host underscoring its dedication to support innovative and future thinking businesses on a global scale. Visa has cemented its partnership with DFS through a strategic three-year agreement, demonstrating a strong commitment to the fintech ecosystem.

Through initiatives like the Fast Track programme, Accelerators and Visa Everywhere, Visa is at the forefront of empowering FinTechs, providing them with the necessary resources and personalised tools to create innovative solutions needed to enhance the digital economy for consumers and businesses.

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO at DIFC Innovation Hub, said, “True innovation springs from collaboration. One of our objectives at the Dubai FinTech Summit is to unite global leaders, innovators and disruptive start-ups to forge the most progressive, inclusive, and technologically advanced financial community. Our alliance with Visa, solidified through a three-year agreement, aligns perfectly with our aim to provide a dynamic environment for innovation and enterprise to flourish in Dubai and beyond as we shape a resilient financial ecosystem. With Visa’s continued support and expertise, we look forward to delivering an exceptional event that will inspire and empower the FinTech community.”

Hasan M. Kazmi , Vice President and Head of Digital Partnerships for Visa CEMEA, said, “As a global leader in digital payments, Visa is committed to fostering innovation and driving the growth of the FinTech ecosystem. Our three-year partnership with the Dubai FinTech Summit reflects our dedication to supporting FinTechs in the region and beyond.

“At Visa, we recognise the transformative power of FinTechs in developing innovative payment solutions, expanding access to financial services and enabling the growth of the wider digital economy. Our participation as a co-host sponsor of the Dubai FinTech Summit provides us and our partners with a valuable platform to explore collaborative opportunities and drive further innovation in digital commerce. We believe that Dubai and DIFC's position as a global centre for innovation makes it the ideal location for this summit. By bringing together global FinTech and technology experts, the Summit will facilitate meaningful discussions and connections that will shape the future of finance not only in the region but also on a global scale.”

In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.

The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for May 6-7,2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, 300+ thought leaders and 200+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon.

#Difc #DifcInnovationHub #DFS2024 #Fintech

About Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

To register for the event, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon.

#Difc #DifcInnovationHub #DFS2024 #Fintech

For further enquiries, please contact:

Samia Ahmad

Assistant Manager, Marketing at DIFC Innovation Hub

E: samia.ahmad@difc.com

Phone: +971 4 362 2657

Shadi Dawi

Director of PR & Strategic Partnerships

Trescon Global

Mobile: +971 55 498 4989

shadi@tresconglobal.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com