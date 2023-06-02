Dubai, U.A.E: VERTECO has once again been shortlisted within three categories at the Innovation in Facilities Management Awards. Representing one of the industry’s leading events, the awards recognize the achievements of the region’s most prominent FM companies and professionals.

Now in their fourth year, the awards will take place on 9th June at the Sofitel Dubai. The evening will be a celebration of individual achievement and company success, with all those shortlisted having demonstrated excellence within the industry over the last 12 months thanks to their innovative approach to FM.

VERTECO has been selected as a finalist within the ‘Supplier of the Year’ category, an award the company won in 2021 and was Highly Commended for in 2022, and as a finalist for the ‘Sustainable Initiative of the Year’ award for the third year in a row. Being named as a finalist within both categories is testament to VERTECO’s ongoing dedication to FM customers across the Middle East and reaffirms their position as leaders within the sustainability space.

VERTECO has also secured a place as a finalist within the ‘Software Solution Company of the Year’ category, a new award for 2023, which recognizes organizations who have helped clients achieve success through the provision of ground-breaking, innovative technologies.

ABOUT VERTECO

VERTECO specialises in smart washroom technologies, smart water management and water conservation solutions designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, commercial and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research, and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

