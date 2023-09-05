Taking active involvement in 'Youth City 2030' this year, the Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School in Bahrain is delighted to present an insightful session in partnership with the Gulf Hotel, on 'The Dining Protocol and Etiquette' Aligning with the theme 'From and to Youth’, this event offers a variety of new programs for the first-time including matters relevant to hospitality, tourism, and beyond.

Expressing his perspective, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, emphasized that the college remains dedicated to fostering the growth of youth. This commitment is evident through the ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and active participation in this year's 'Youth City 2030' initiatives.

He underlined the college's backing for the skills and talents of Bahrain's young individuals, particularly due to the substantial support these thriving industries receive from the nation. These sectors, encompassing tourism, hospitality, and hotel management, significantly contribute to advancing the country's economy and catering to the labour market needs by fostering local talents and their prominent involvement in the Bahraini job market.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa disclosed, 'The remarkable attendance at the college's program within Youth City 2030 this year unequivocally showcases the youth's fervent enthusiasm for this promising sector.' He further remarked, 'The college eagerly anticipates introducing an even broader array of programs in forthcoming editions of Youth City 2030.' Additionally, he conveyed appreciation for the valuable and productive collaboration between the college and the Ministry of Youth Affairs.