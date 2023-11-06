Cairo:– The Faculty of Business at UPEI Cairo Campus hosted by Universities of Canada in Egypt (UCE) welcomed the Egyptian Senator Ms. Hayam Beniamin, to deliver a captivating talk on "Tourism Impact on the Egyptian Economy" to the senior business students., This event exemplified UPEI Cairo Campus' unwavering commitment to providing all its students with real-life experience, effectively bridging the gap between academia and diverse industries, and equipping them with valuable industry insights.

The talk not only underscored the industry exposure that UPEI Cairo Campus offers to its students but also provided valuable insights into the significance of tourism on the Egyptian economy. Additionally, it served as a catalyst for senior business students to engage with real industry cases and clients, thereby further developing their ideas and gaining hands-on experience.

Senator Beniamin's expertise and industry knowledge served as the cornerstone for the students' subsequent projects. These projects, to be evaluated by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, aim to determine their feasibility of implementation and potential impact on the Egyptian tourism sector. In addition to gaining a deep understanding of the industry's importance, students acquired invaluable insights into the budgetary requirements for launching profitable and impactful touristic businesses. This knowledge will not only empower the students but also contribute to the success of future business owners and the overall prosperity of the Egyptian economy.

“We are extremely proud to have our UPEI Cairo Campus Business students collaborating directly with the Ministry of Tourism,” said Dr. Nesma Ammar, Associate Dean for the Faculty of Business. “Senator Hayam Beniamin's contributions in providing context and industry introduction in regard to the Tourism Impact will undoubtedly be invaluable in shaping the future of our students and the Egyptian economy. This talk highlighted UCE’s commitment to fostering a learning environment, where students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also engage with industry professionals. The synergy between academic learning and practical application provides them with hands-on experience that empowers them to thrive in the business world.”

