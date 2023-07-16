Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The prestigious National Auto Award is back with a bang for its 11th edition, and this year promises to be more exhilarating than ever before. We are thrilled to unveil the brand-new logo and look for the award, igniting excitement among car enthusiasts and industry professionals. The National Auto Award has consistently celebrated excellence in the automotive industry, and this year will be no exception.

The National Auto Award has become a highly anticipated event, attracting attention from all corners of the country. As the leading platform for recognizing the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in Saudi Arabia, this event showcases the epitome of automotive innovation, design, and performance. It serves as a testament to the Kingdom's thriving automobile industry and the achievements of its remarkable manufacturers.

With the unveiling the new logo and visual identity, the National Auto Award leaps forward into a more modern and dynamic era. The refreshed look encapsulates the spirit of progress and embodies the ever-evolving automotive industry landscape. The logo incorporates sleek lines and vibrant colors, symbolizing the speed, energy, and excitement that the National Auto Award represents.

Founder and visionary behind the National Auto Award, Mr. Walid Karanouh, expressed his enthusiasm about this year's event. "We are truly excited to unveil the new logo and look for the 11th National Auto Award. This fresh visual identity reflects our commitment to innovation and signifies the growth and transformation of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. We wanted to create a design that captures the essence of our event while embracing the future of mobility. It symbolizes our dedication to celebrating excellence and inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

The National Auto Award 2023 event promises to be an extraordinary affair, featuring an exceptional line-up of the best-performing and fan-favourite cars in the country. This year, the event will spotlight the cutting-edge technologies, exceptional craftsmanship, and captivating designs that make these vehicles truly remarkable. The awards will celebrate the manufacturers, designers, and engineers who have pushed boundaries and raised the bar in the automotive industry.

As the anticipation builds, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public can look forward to witnessing the unveiling of the National Auto Award's new logo and look through various promotional channels, including social media, print media, and digital platforms. The event will ignite excitement and generate a buzz, paving the way for the grand event that will take place later this year.

About National Auto Award:

