Dubai, UAE: According to Research and Markets, the Middle East & Africa events market is set to witness remarkable growth, projected to surge from US$ 53.63 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$ 76.67 billion by 2028, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Unlocking the immense potential of this thriving industry, the Middle East Events Show (MEES) 2023 emerges as the premier exhibition to connect industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders from June 14 to 15 at the Madinat Arena, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Registration for the free-to-attend event is now open here.

MEES is set to ignite creativity and inspire excellence for a more thoughtful and meaningful delivery of events across the region through its annual showcase. This year, the game-changing event will feature thought-provoking seminars by global trailblazers and visionaries behind the most highly anticipated events in the region; opportunities to meet and collaborate with more than 100 exhibitors and suppliers; and an awards ceremony, the Middle East Event Awards (MEEA), that will honor outstanding stakeholders responsible for the conceptualization and execution of the best event experiences for the last year. As a gateway to capitalize on the robust Middle East & Africa events market, attendees can expect to discover the latest industry trends, harness emerging technologies and top sustainability practices, and network with influential voices who continue to shape the future of the events and entertainment landscape.

Attend over 40 free seminars

Attendees can benefit from captivating free seminars from thought-leaders representing renowned organisations such as ADNEC, DXB Live, Event Lab, Coca Cola Arena, Electra, GES, THA Staffing, JAM Event Services, Option 1 Live, Dan Bolton Creative Management and many more. Some of the topics include:

Creating Immersive Event Experiences using Metaverse Technology

Cracking the Riyadh/Jeddah Season Formula – What is working with Seasonal Events in Saudi Arabia

Tech-ing Up Events: Exploring Technological Advancements in Events

Going Modular: The Future of Sustainable Structures

Developing Ethical and Responsible AI Practices for Events

Game On: The Rise of Esports and Gaming in Event Experiences

Homegrown Talent: Nurturing Local Expertise for the UAE Events Industry

Meet over 100 exhibitors

In addition to the seminars, MEES will host a vibrant exhibition, showcasing over 100 exhibitors and suppliers who will present the latest innovations, services, and solutions for the events industry. This is a golden opportunity for attendees to connect with brands such as:

Aggreko Event Services, a leading supplier of temporary power and temperature control that worked on events such as Dubai Desert Classic 2022-2023, McGettigans FIFA Fanzone and STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2023;

iboothME that will feature the latest innovative video and photo booth ideas that were a hit on events such as FIFA World Cup, and WWE KSA;

Maestra Services Limited (Dubai Branch), a multi-disciplined supplier servicing the event and exhibition industry working with brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Rolls Royce, and more;

Solas AV, a leading technical production company who delivers creative events and communication solutions using innovative methods from corporate events, gala dinners, conferences, exhibitions and award shows in the GCC region;

Gallowglass Health & Safety ME who ensures that venues, suppliers, and organisers are legislation and regulation compliant and has worked on London/Rio Olympics, and UEFA Euro 2020.

Eventify, a cutting-edge event management platform offers a comprehensive range of tools and features, enabling organizers to streamline processes, boost attendee engagement, and deliver exceptional experiences.

Celebrate the crème de la crème of the industry at MEEA

The Middle East Event Awards stands as the pinnacle of recognition within the industry, solidifying its reputation as the most coveted accolade in the region. Since its inception in 2009, these esteemed awards have been dedicated to acknowledging, honoring, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of exceptional individuals, teams, and companies who have masterfully crafted and executed unparalleled event experiences. These outstanding contributions have played a significant role in the continuous growth and development throughout the Middle East. This year's grand celebration on the evening of June 15 promises to surpass all expectations, presenting an extraordinary platform to honor excellence and innovation with a total of 24 coveted awards to be bestowed upon the deserving recipients.

"Without a doubt, this region has been home to some of the most exciting events that the world has witnessed. And it is just right that we shine the spotlight on the individuals that have made them possible. MEES is a unique gathering for the movers and shakers of the industry to showcase the best of their capabilities while learning from each other and meeting key decision-makers that shape the landscape and elevate our regional positioning as a prime destination for events and entertainment,” said Amar Daginawala, Exhibition Director of MEES.

MEES is proud to announce its key sponsors and partners including SLS Production as Headline Sponsor, ADNEC Services LLC as Platinum Sponsor, Simple Solutions as Category Sponsor and Stage Build Partner, PurpleGlo as Technology Activation Partner, Eventagrate as Category Sponsor and Stage Content Partner, ADEMM Events as Silent Meetings & Conference Partner; Arc Series Production as the Photography & Videography Partner; Build Up Exhibition Fixtures LLC as the Visitor Badge Sponsor and Attendee Email Confirmation provider; Dan Bolton Agency as the Entertainment Partner; Event Lab FZ LLC as the Event Crew and Talent Partner; Gallowglass Health & Safety ME as the Health & Safety Partner; GES as the Build and Branding Partner; MediaPro International LLC as the AV Production Partner; PurpleGlo as the Technology Activation Partner; The Hostess Agency Ltd as the Connect Café Sponsor; Visit By GES as the Registration & Engagement Partner; Xenial Events as the Lanyard Sponsor; and NPI Media FZ LLC – SourceME, Eye of Dubai and UAE News 247 as Media Partners. With their support, MEES is empowered to produce an impactful experience for all participants.

"We are pleased to join at this year's MEES as the Headline Sponsor and are excited to see how the industry is getting back to normal post a long hiatus. We believe that there will continue to be major shifts in the industry for years to come. As the reach and dynamics of the events expand our goal is majorly to accommodate a niche audience at the top of the business funnel. As we return to this year's MEES, we intend to contribute to this momentum by facilitating the best experience to inspire, empower and equip the audience ready for the future," says Edwin Cheeran, Managing Director, SLS Production Equipment.

The event is poised to cement MEES’s reputation as the go-to platform for the regional MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and live events industry, dedicated to fostering strong partnerships with the relevant and most influential players in the region.

