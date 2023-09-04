Dubai, UAE: Strathclyde Business School (SBS) in the UAE offers an intensive one-day bootcamp on Sunday 17th September at its campus in Knowledge Park in Dubai to help unlock local talents’ entrepreneurial potential. Participants will gain knowledge, tools, and insights to create a new venture proposition with clear go-to-market next steps, whilst meeting potential co-founders, and developing skills in starting a new business.

SBS Venture Bootcamp is a series of one-day sessions with each one offering an output-driven, pitch-free, practical experience led by industry professionals including local entrepreneurs, Strathclyde University experts and investors. The sessions support a range of in-demand fields including spacetech, water, agritech, fintech, proptech and sustainable tourism that fuel the UAE economy.

Registration for the one-day camp is priced at AED499 with 50% off for Strathclyde alumni and includes related community events such as venture clinics, co-founder speed matching events and pitching opportunities. For more information, please contact: sbs-uae@strath.ac.uk.



About the University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde is a leading international technological university based in the centre of Glasgow. Inspired by our founding principle as ‘a place of useful learning’, our mission is to make a positive difference to the lives of our students, to society and to the world.Strathclyde students benefit from an innovative and practical educational experience enhanced by its integration with our research capabilities, high-quality academic resources and an unparalleled industry engagement programme. The excellence of our research is evidenced by the growth in range and scale of our research collaborations and by our performance in the Research Excellence Framework 2021 where almost 90% was rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally-excellent’. We have redefined how we collaborate and work with industry, government and the third sector to ensure innovation and knowledge exchange are fundamental activities that deliver tangible impact.



Strathclyde was named the Times Higher Education UK University of the Year 2019, the Sunday Times Good University Guide Scottish University of the Year 2020 and was awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education for its excellence in energy innovation in 2020 and for excellence in advanced manufacturing in 2022.



About Strathclyde Business School

Founded in 1948, the University of Strathclyde Business School is a pioneering, internationally renowned academic organisation that shapes and develops the business minds of tomorrow. Strathclyde Business School is one of four faculties forming the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and its subject departments and specialist units collaborate to provide a varied programme of specialist and cross-disciplinary courses. We have established international centres in Greece, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Malaysia, where we offer degrees such as the Strathclyde MBA and Masters in Fintech. Strathclyde Business School has held triple accreditation from the three main business school accreditation bodies – AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB – since 2004 and we were the first business school in Scotland to achieve triple accreditation. We were also the first business school in Scotland to be awarded the Small Business Charter Award, which recognizes our world-leading support for scaling Scottish firms through innovation, internationalization and leadership. Strathclyde Business School has been recognised in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021 for its world-leading research - with a GPA of 3.26, this positions SBS as the third-highest overall quality of all Scottish institutions as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE). Our departments and programmes also hold internationally recognised industry accreditations such as CIMA, ICAS, and CIPD. Strathclyde Business School is recognised as the 2023 European Entrepreneurial University of the Year by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the only globally-operating quality assurance body with a focus on acknowledging engagement and entrepreneurship in Higher Education.



MEDIA CONTACTS - UAE

Jola Chudy | jola@jolachudy.net



Sheila Tobias | sheila@jolachudy.net