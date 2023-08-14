Abu Dhabi, UAE: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), has participated in the 3rd Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Meeting and the Anti-Corruption Ministers Meeting of G20 that were held in Kolkata, India from 9 August to 12 August 2023.

The UAE’s participation aims to enhance the strategic role of the country in anti-corruption while taking part in the discussions for developing future innovations and efficient policies that will establish integrity and accountability. The nation also seeks to develop bilateral relations between the G20 members and its guest countries, as well as enhance the international collaboration in policy development and exchange of knowledge, ensuring the joint of efforts in the fight on corruption globally.

A spokesperson of SAI said: “This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to uphold integrity, accountability, exchange of knowledge, and share best practices and ideas with G20 members and participating countries. We want to strengthen our international collaboration and build strategic partnerships that help in achieving our common goals.

“Raising awareness of the risks of corruption and anomalies requires strong teamwork and we, the Supreme Audit Institution, work closely side-by-side with other countries to develop innovative solutions to motivate the public and raise awareness of upholding the principles of integrity and accountability, adopting best practices in the field to elevate UAE’s international reputation in good governance,” he concluded.

SAI’s participation as a representative of the UAE in the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting is significant because it further enhances the country’s collaboration with other nations in addressing global corruption challenges. It also highlights the UAE’s commitment to promote transparency and accountability in fighting anomalies and wrongdoings based on the highest international standards at a global level.

