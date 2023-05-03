Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 12th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023) will commence on 8 May 2023.

With the support of strategic partners the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities To Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity,’ AIM Global 2023 will address the latest challenges and opportunities in investment to achieve inclusive and sustainable global economic growth.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, affirmed that the honour of having this year’s edition of the Annual Investment Meeting sponsored by His Highness reflects the esteemed leadership’s vision and recognition of the importance of the conference as well as other economic events and their positive impact on the accelerated development in Abu Dhabi in particular and the United Arab Emirates as a whole.

His Excellency said that the patronage of His Highness demonstrates the leadership’s commitment to moving forward from the negative consequences of the pandemic, which cast a shadow on various economies worldwide.

Additionally, His Excellency emphasised that this patronage would significantly increase the event’s momentum, given the notable and extensive participation of international ministers, government officials, and top executives from global companies. Moreover, this patronage would also help expand the participant base of the conference.

AIM Global 2023 will shed light on the global investment scene and the need to formulate mechanisms and strategies that promote sustainable and green investment choices. It will focus on the vital sectors, facilitate the flow of capital and foreign direct investment, explore possibilities to utilise technology to realise sustainable development goals, and boost economic growth within the framework of sound policies.

This economic event, which is considered one of the largest annual investment gatherings, brings together high-level government leaders, decision makers, businesspeople, regional and international investors, major global companies, project owners, smart city solution and technology service providers, as well as a number of startups, small and medium-sized project finance institutions, top academics, and visitors from both the public and private sectors.

More than 12,000 participants from around 170 countries around the world are expected to join this year’s Annual Investment Meeting, which will feature more than 100 dialogue forums and more than 600 speakers, who will lead engaging talks and thought-provoking panel discussions, in addition to the workshops and lectures to be presented and supervised by a group of pioneers and experts in finance and business and academic experts in the field of economics.

AIM Global 2023 has engaged in several technologically driven initiatives as part of its commitment to build the global economy roadmap and bolster the five key pillars, which include foreign direct investment, small and medium enterprises, future cities, startups, and foreign portfolio investments. Its key focus sectors are tourism and hospitality, agriculture, energy, technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, finance, healthcare, and education.

