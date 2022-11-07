Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University participated in the Global Sustainable Development Congress: Uniting higher education, governments, industry, and society for a sustainable future”, which was hosted by the University of Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 2, 2022, and convened by the Times Higher Education. The UAEU was represented by Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad - the Associate Provost for Research and Dr. Saifudeen Kabeer – Research Statistician, Ms. Mouza Al Darmaki - Research Projects Coordinator and Ms. Mariam Al Qemzi - International Communications Executive in the University Outreach Department, and Khaled Al Ghafli - Teaching Assistant at UAE University and Ph.D. student at the University of Glasgow.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, participated in a panel discussion: "How higher education contributes to facilitating a circular economy and achieving a sustainable future". He presented the efforts of the UAE University in enhancing scientific knowledge in building a sustainable circular economy that contributes to achieving national strategies. He also explained the university’s various initiatives and activities that enhance youth empowerment and their various roles in finding scientific solutions through research tools, creativity, and innovation, which reflects positively on the quality of research and educational outcomes and builds a sustainable circular economy based on data analysis to transform waste from an environmental challenge to an economic resource that benefits society.

He explained that the UAE University, through its academic programs, has enhanced the quality of academic contents of the circular economy and sustainable development goals through academic courses and programs, which ensures the building of environmental knowledge for students. He added the UAE University stress of great importance of building strategic partnerships that enhance education outcomes by utilizing the best educational, environmental, economic, and social practices that are reflected in a holistic and deep understanding of the various challenges. The UAE University made, through international partnerships, exceptional leaps in sustainable development goals –related research productivity. The researchers have produced more than 39% of the total research productivity during the period from 2017-2022 on sustainable development goals –related topics.

The Sustainable Development Goals Research Program for University Students, which was launched in its first edition in 2021 with 56 research projects, will be launched with 107 projects in 2022. This research program aims to enhance students’ scientific research skills through sustainable development goals –related challenges. This will enhance the impact of the research outcomes of these projects. This program discovers creative student talents, which contributes to building an empowered generation capable of using knowledge and tools to solve specific problems.

The university also participated in the associated exhibition in which presented its various educational and academic programs offered by the various colleges of the university, which are 47 undergraduate programs, 40 master’s programs, and 25 doctoral programs. The university also presented introductory videos showing the educational and research infrastructure and various extra-curricular activities, in addition to some facts, figures, and scientific research statistics.

