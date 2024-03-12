Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) announced its participation at the International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, known as Baku Water Week, as part of its overarching mission to bolster rain enhancement science through international collaboration. The event will extend from 12 until 14 March at the Baku Expo Center in Azerbaijan.

In addition to meeting with many key industry leaders and innovative stakeholders throughout the exhibition, UAEREP Director Alya Al Mazroui will participate in a panel discussion alongside several other esteemed water resource management executives and subject matter experts. The panel, titled ‘Technological Innovation in Water Management,’ will focus on the benefits and implementation of different water resource management options, including desalination, wastewater reuse, rainwater collection, and rain enhancement.

While Azerbaijan is currently prioritizing alternative water resources, they continue to look for breakthrough technologies that combat water scarcity, including rain enhancement and cloud seeding technology. Currently, Azerbaijan’s semi-arid regional conditions result in less than 450 mm of rainfall per year. Following the launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, UAEREP is uniquely motivated to extend its reach in the global rain enhancement field and hopes to engage in mutually productive discussions throughout the week.

Speaking on their participation, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said, “NCM believes in the important opportunity that Baku Water Week offers to continue our mission of advancing collaboration in water security on a global scale. We are eager to share our experiences and take advantage of the opportunities available to drive innovation in addressing the world’s water challenges.”

Al Mazroui said, “As we head into Baku Water Week, UAEREP is propelled by our shared vision of fostering sustained progress and knowledge exchange in the field of rain enhancement research. Baku Water Week not only sparks dialogue among industry leaders, but highlights the significance of finding innovative solutions to water scarcity challenges worldwide. Our participation is a testament to UAEREPS’ commitment to exploring cutting-edge technologies and forging partnerships that drive sustainable water management practices. Together, we pave the way for a future where every drop counts."

Baku Water Week is a unique meeting place for organisations, government agencies, and foreign investors to explore opportunities for cooperation and long-term partnership regarding water resource management. These collaborations will contribute to furthering industry development in the region, as well as discussions around critical climate challenges and new projects.

With the upcoming COP29 in Baku, participation at this exhibition positions UAEREP for strong future engagement at the UN climate change conference. It additionally provides UAEREP the opportunity to share and discuss the latest developments in rain enahancement research and technology, positioning themselves at the forefront of water security.

About the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP):

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) is a pioneering research initiative launched by the UAE Presidential Court in 2016 and overseen by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The program aims to address the critical issue of water security through advancing scientific research in the field of rain enhancement. Every two years, the program offers up to three winning research proposals a grant of up to US $1.5 million each. To date, UAEREP has awarded 14 cutting-edge research proposals. Aligned with the UAE's Innovation Strategy, UAEREP seeks to support the development of human capital and stimulate investment in research within this vital field.

For more information, please visit: https://www.uaerep.ae/