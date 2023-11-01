Hussain Al Hammadi: The UAE and China share historical and strategic relations in all fields. The fair represents a significant stride in bolstering economic collaboration between the two nations, propelling them towards heightened dynamism and competitiveness.

Abu Dhabi: A UAE trade delegation participated in the Canton Fair, held recently in the People's Republic of China, to support Emirati entrepreneurs in exploring promising business opportunities within emerging economic sectors. Led by H.E. Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China, and H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, the delegation comprised over 27 Emirati entrepreneurs.

The participation of the UAE delegation at the Canton Fair was a strategic move to enable Emirati entrepreneurs to tap into potential business prospects, particularly in areas such as technology, industry, new energy, and tourism within both the Chinese and international markets. Additionally, the delegation actively sought to foster collaborative partnerships with Chinese companies present at the fair, with the intention of encouraging economic ties and the development of mutually beneficial business alliances.

H.E. Al Hammadi reaffirmed the enduring and profound relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China in various fields, especially in the economic and trade sectors. H.E. underscored the unwavering commitment of the wise leadership in both countries to continually nurture and strengthen these relations, with a shared vision of adopting sustainable development and prosperity for their respective nations.

“The participation of the UAE delegation in this exhibition is an important step towards elevating the economic relations between the two countries to more dynamic and competitive levels. This can be achieved by encouraging Emirati entrepreneurs to venture into promising business prospects across different sectors and economic domains in the Chinese market. Furthermore, this participation aims to nurture fresh collaborations with Chinese enterprises and expand Emirati businesses in international markets as the fair hosts more than 25,000 exhibitors from around the world,” H.E. Al Hammadi said.

Khaled Kalbat, Director of SMEs and Entrepreneurship Development Department at Ministry of Economy, said: “The Ministry of Economy is dedicated to offering comprehensive assistance to Emirati entrepreneurs, recognizing their pivotal role in the economic landscape. This commitment is in line with the Ministry's mission to promote a conducive environment for the growth of entrepreneurship and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the nation. This sector has experienced substantial progress during the previous stage.” He emphasized that the fair serves as a crucial platform for nurturing stronger connections between Emirati entrepreneurs and Chinese enterprises, encouraging collaborative business endeavors across diverse economic sectors.

The delegation's participation in the Canton Fair included a meeting held by H.E. Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, wherein Emirati entrepreneurs were encouraged to foster productive partnerships with the Chinese enterprises partaking in the event. Additionally, they were advised to capitalize on the possibilities and prospects accessible to SMEs, leveraging the economic and trade collaboration between the UAE and the People's Republic of China. The primary goal was to facilitate the advancement and expansion of their entrepreneurial ventures, enabling their growth and presence in international markets.

Canton Fair, which is also known as the China Import and Export Fair, is one of the largest trade fairs in the world. The fair showcases products and goods from a wide range of sectors, including construction materials, furniture, ceramics, agricultural equipment, and home decor. This fair is held biannually and attracts over 25,000 exhibitors from all over the world.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: