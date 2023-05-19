Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE), UAE Maritime Week’s flagship three-day event, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023, concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre, leaving a lasting impression on the maritime industry. Celebrating and showcasing the excellence of the UAE's maritime sector, the final day of the conference and exhibition highlighted the remarkable achievements and advancements that have positioned the UAE as a leading global shipping hub. Insightful discussions on day three also explored the latest trends and updates in the industry, as well as emphasised the critical role of good governance in cultivating excellence within the sector.

The success of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 lies in its ability to unite influential leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. Participants engaged in constructive discussions, addressing the key issues impacting the growth and development of the UAE’s trade and logistics sectors. From sustainable shipping practices to digitalisation and innovation in logistics, the event showcased the nation’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts to propel the industry forward.

Ibrahim Behairy, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, WinGD said: “By shining a spotlight on the latest trends and best practices, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 provided a platform to exchange ideas and experiences, ultimately fuelling a culture of healthy competition. For me, the valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies, disruptive business models, and emerging market opportunities, enabling maritime organisations to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment, was the highlight of the event.”

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime said: "Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 was pivotal in fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the maritime industry. It is paramount that we prioritise sustainable practices and actively work towards reducing our carbon footprint as we forge a path towards a greener future. I commend the UAE for taking the lead in initiating important dialogues and proposing practical strategies and solutions. The event provided an invaluable platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and insights for a more safe and secure future."

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2023 is driven by Informa Markets Maritime and will take place from 15 – 19 May in Dubai.

About Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. Now in its tenth edition, the event caters to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

