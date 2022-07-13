The news comes after Fruit Attraction 2022, the leading fruit and vegetable exhibition held in the Spanish capital, Madrid, announced that Fresh Food Logistics is almost at full capacity.

Several importers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia expected to attend.

The event takes place at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre from 4 -6 October 2022.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: According to data from the Spanish Department of Customs and Excise, Spanish exports of fruit and vegetables to the UAE topped 40,440 tonnes in 2021, totalling more than AED 181 million.

The news comes as Fruit Attraction 2022, the leading exhibition for the fruit and vegetable sector, held from 4 - 6 October, has announced the co-hosted event, Fresh Food Logistics, the international meeting point for logistics, mobility, IT, and cold chain management for the food industry, has now recorded 90% occupancy.

Several importers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already confirmed their attendance at the event, a result of Spain exporting a total of 22,827 tonnes of fruit and 17,753 tons of vegetables to the UAE last year.

Fresh Food Logistics, as a platform, is exclusively dedicated to the distribution and logistics sector, providing companies with an opportunity to present their services, products and solutions to the international fruit and vegetable sector. The platform will benefit from synergies with Fruit Attraction, however, it will have its own identity and exhibition area in Hall 6 of IFEMA MADRI.

Visitors to the event will include head buyers from supermarket chains from all over the world, who will be able to learn about the range of refrigerated transport and logistics solutions in the fresh produce supply chain.

The third instalment of the Fresh Food Logistics Summit will also take place at the event. Organised by Alimarket, under the title New cold logistics challenges: Resources for dealing with the paradigm shift, and will include insights from industry experts, including Jose Luis Gomez, Director of Logistics and IT at La Sirena; Agustin Planells, Deputy Commercial Director and Director of Logistics at ANECOOP; Angel Rubio, Head of Supply Chain at COVAP; Pedro Becerril, Director of Logistics at Ultracongelados Virto; Santiago Navarro, Director of Logistics at DelfIn Ultracongelados; Julio Nestar, Reefer Manager at MSC Spain, and Alfonso Morenos, Director of Logistics at AVISERRANO (Logialcor).

