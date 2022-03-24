Seventh Edition of GSRC Organized by Khalifa University with Co-Organizers British University in Dubai and University of Dubai

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, the seventh edition of the UAE Graduate Students Research Conference (GSRC) 2022, a multidisciplinary academic event organized by Khalifa University of Science and Technology, opened today in Dubai. The British University in Dubai and the University of Dubai are the co-organizers of the conference that provides an opportunity for graduate students pursuing their Doctoral and Master’s degrees to share their scientific research and innovations.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute (TII) was the keynote speaker, while His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of Emirates Center for Strategic Studies & Research (ECSSR), Abu Dhabi, led the ‘Mufakiru Al Emarat’ panel session. Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Chairman of 2022 UAE GSRC Steering Committee, and Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, delivered the welcome note.

The GSRC 2022 provides opportunities for graduate students to share their research work amongst themselves, receive scholarly feedback, and network professionally. The event also seeks to enable graduate students to showcase their innovative ideas and projects to various sectors of industry and government, and receive feedback on practical aspects that may enhance the value of their research. Prospective graduate students will be able to learn about the different research opportunities available at the participating academic institutions.

The 7th edition of UAE GSRC witnessed nearly 400 oral and poster presentations, selected out of over 500 research paper submissions. Nearly 85% of the accepted papers are from students in the Engineering and Physical Sciences track followed by Clinical, Pre-Clinical, Health & Life Sciences track. The ‘Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences’, and ‘Business & Management’ tracks also attracted a sizable number of papers. The best papers across all tracks will be recognized.

In his welcome note, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said: “The UAE GSRC 2022 offers students the perfect platform to present their research innovations and explore options to enhance their creative concepts. Similar to previous years, this year’s submissions are also impressive in terms of creativity and we believe this conference will bring out the best among these innovations, while facilitating some of the interesting concepts to move forward.”

Dr. Arif also spoke about the concept behind starting the UAE GSRC, its history, and presented a paper on future plans to encourage wider participation of universities and students, in addition to expanding the participation of graduate students from outside the UAE.

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Ray O. Johnson said: “Research and development today fuel the knowledge-based economy, a core priority for the UAE government that has made significant investments in shaping a robust R&D hub in the country. We invite the UAE’s young graduate researchers to explore the thriving opportunities entities like TII and its research centers offer them to be part of shaping breakthrough solutions that future-proof our world. R&D today is an evolving and exciting career option for all those keen to contribute to our nation’s ambitions and join this expanding innovation economy.”

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Qutayri, Associate Provost for Academic Operations, Khalifa University, is the General Chair of UAE GSRC 2022. Dr. Al-Qutayri expressed his sincere appreciation of the dedicated effort by the Organizing Committee, which included representatives from the American University of Sharjah, UAE University, New York University Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah, British University in Dubai, University of Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The GSRC 2022 included a panel session titled ‘Energy Diversification and the Future of Green Energy’, organized in cooperation with Mufakiru Al Emarat initiative. Panelists focused on the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, highlighting the need for more reliance on clean energy and reduction in carbon emissions, as well as ways to tackle impact of energy market fluctuations.

First organized in 2015, the UAE GSRC has seen the number of accepted papers steadily rising from 300 to nearly 400 this year, with the number of participating universities doubling from only five to 10 in 2022. The organizers plan to expand the conference in scope and global reach, while adding segments such as job options, research opportunities, and showcasing of student projects.

