The focus for this year’s event is on seafarers’ Happiness and Well-being, Understanding Decarbonization, Road Map to EEXI and CII Management, and Maritime Artificial Intelligence.

UAE, Dubai: Under the patronage and the attendance of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), Tristar Group will host its 4th annual ‘Safety at Sea’ conference tomorrow with focus on improving the lives of seafarers at sea.Over the years, the event has established itself as a recognized forum that allows engaging discussion between changemakers in the industry. Through their various endeavours, they have fuelled industry growth.

The 4th edition will be attended by UAE government officials, prominent leaders of the regional maritime industry, and representatives from numerous maritime organisations, in addition to seafarers. Senior officials H.E Eng. Hessa AlMalek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MOEI and Capt. Abduallah AlHayyas, Director of Maritime Transport Affairs at MOEI will be among the industry panellists who will deliberate proactive measures to improve working conditions and support for seafarers.

Experts from the shipping industry, shipbuilders, classification societies, academia, and law firms have also been lined up to further expound on this year’s theme on ‘Reinforcing the Well-being of Seafarers’. Kitack Lim, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General, will also deliver the opening remarks addressed to seafarers.

Supporting seafarers’ happiness and well-being

H.E Kitack Lim, Secretary General, IMO said, “A safe, secure and efficient international shipping industry is indispensable to the modern world and is in the interests of global trade and the economy. As a former seafarer myself, the safety and security of seafarers is very close to my heart. The IMO Secretariat will continue to work tirelessly to deal with challenges related to maritime safety by means of a multi-pronged approach, including policy development, direct interventions by our Seafarer Crisis Action Team SCAT and interagency and industry partnerships and we will continue to work with governments, industry and other international organisations to enhance maritime safety and security. Thus, I look forward to participating in the next event and I'm confident it will contribute greatly to safety at sea.”

Assessing the industry “Call to Action”

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, explained: “The 2022 agenda is packed with topics that will help strengthen the industry with fresh perspectives and solutions. Our initiative will further draw attention of shipowners and other stakeholders to the plight of seafarers and the need for the industry to take action. Seafarers work around the clock to support business continuity and facilitate seaborne trade. To maintain recent positive trends, governments and industry, in collaboration with international organisations, need to scale up their common efforts to limit the effects of emerging variants on crew changes while safeguarding the health and well-being of seafarers and global communities.”

Chris Peters, Chief Executive Officer-Maritime Logistics of Tristar Group highlighted: “The pandemic has prompted us to adapt to the rapidly transforming world. To ensure quick action and efficient solutions, industry dialogue is essential. Our event has been an integral platform that has initiated discussions and united industry professionals, encouraging them to take collective action. Therefore, our sessions will discuss the business and project outlooks, where industry leaders will give an overview of the current situation and emphasise on the need to adapt to the dynamic market. ‘Safety at Sea’ will also give seafarers a platform to highlight the challenges that come their way and be vocal about the support they need. This includes the best medical care, maritime education, and training to enhance their professional capabilities, as well as identifying and removing physical and social obstacles through effective cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

The conference launched by the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar will continue to draw industry and global attention to the importance of the well-being of workers at sea such as their physical and mental health. Scheduled to be held in-person from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM (GST), the event will be also broadcast live to crewing centres in Mumbai, India and in Manila, Philippines, and will also be available online thereafter.

