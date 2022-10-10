Al Mansouri: The event honours seafarers who are the heroes of global trade, who actively contribute to the continuity of maritime operations despite challenges

UAE, Dubai: Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Tristar Group will host its 4th annual ‘Safety at Sea’ conference in Dubai on November 22 2022. The event will be attended by senior government officials, prominent leaders of the regional maritime industry, and representatives from numerous maritime organizations, in addition to seafarers.

The conference launched by the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar will continue to draw industry and global attention to the importance of the well-being of workers at sea such as their physical and mental health. The inaugural conference was held in Dubai on November 10, 2019, and was attended by more than 150 decision-makers and senior officials from the maritime industry and watched remotely by over 500 seafarers.

Supporting seafarers is a major goal

The UAE is a key logistics hub, connecting global shipping lines, and receiving over 21,000 ships annually, the largest number of ships heading to the region's ports. With 27,000 local and international maritime companies, the country’s ports handle more than 17 million containers each year. These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication of thousands of seafarers who arrive in the UAE waters on ships from all over the world.

H.E. Eng. Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised: “When we talk about the shipping sector in the UAE, we must recognise the influential role the country plays in the global maritime sector as it is one of the key maritime hubs globally. To ensure the sector’s development, we introduce initiatives, laws and legislations based on best practices, while also taking care of the seafarers' community which is an integral pillar of the industry. We are constantly working to help them overcome the challenges they face onboard and beyond. The “Safety at Sea” initiative confirms our continuous support for seafarers and reflects our firm belief in the active role they play towards strengthening the role of the UAE as an unparalleled global maritime hub.”

Al Mansouri added, "Safety at Sea also contributes to the UAE’s leading status as one of the top countries in protecting the rights of seafarers, especially bearing in mind the prominent role they played in facing the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. At the Ministry, it is our role and responsibility to put in place legislations and laws related to the maritime sector, whilst we ensure compliance and implementation of these laws. Our legal system thus also serves seafarers who significantly contribute to achieving the economic development of the UAE. The most recent of these achievements was the Cabinet's decision regarding marine debris and violating ships, which binds all ships carrying the UAE flag or sailing in its waters to ensure the rights of seafarers and provide their requirements.”

Inspiring a new generation of qualified Seafarers

“Safety at Sea” will give seafarers a platform to highlight the challenges that come their way and be vocal about the support they need. This includes the best medical care, maritime education, and training to enhance their professional capabilities, as well as identifying and removing physical and social obstacles through effective cooperation between the public and private sectors. This also promotes the idea of empowering ‘Our Blue Army’, which aims to enhance the impact of qualified seafarers in the industry and to inspire younger generations.

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, emphasized: “Seafarers are the backbone of the maritime industry as they connect the world via the sea. They leave their families to go to sea for extended periods, and face work life-balance issues due to limited social interaction and loneliness. We are in the fourth year of organizing our ‘Safety at Sea’ conference and it is our endeavour to continue hosting this event annually to bring all stakeholders together for the ultimate benefit of our sea-going colleagues to convey a message of oneness with them at all levels as they are the silent heroes who continue to keep custody of our assets and deliver goods and services across the oceans for the global community and under difficult and trying conditions.”

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, added: “Seafarers are considered frontline workers in the maritime sector, and are one of the pillars of the industry that constitutes an added economic value to the Gross National Product. The Ministry has made significant achievements in protecting and supporting seafarers. We have signed an agreement with the International Federation of Transport Workers to enhance cooperation in terms of supporting seafarers. This complements our efforts to provide all forms of physical and moral support for them in the UAE, as well as free medical treatments and Covid-19 vaccines. Moreover, the UAE was one of the first countries to allow crew changes during the peak of the pandemic. It facilitated the safe exchange of more than 240,000 seafarers who were assisted to return to their home countries safely. We will always work to support the seafarers who are our "blue army" and the backbone of global trade."

Scheduled to be held from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM (GST), the conference will be broadcast live to crewing centres in Mumbai, India and in Manila, Philippines, and will also be available online thereafter.

