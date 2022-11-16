In the past year, the Israeli government adopted the goals set by the Ministry of Transportation in its strategic plan for transitioning to zero-emission public transportation. The ministry defined a goal of reaching zero emission in the entire urban public transportation fleet by 2035 as part of Government Resolution 171, which states that as of 2026 there will be the procurement of clean urban fleets only. This step is aligned with the ministry's budget that includes an allocation of over 1 billion NIS for the acquiring of electric buses and the construction of electrified terminals that will enable the acceleration of the entry of Electric buses until 2026.

The main challenging axis of the electrification plan is an ongoing process of matching the infrastructure supply and the procurement processes of the buses.

The years 2022-2024 are expected to be unprecedented in this aspect, as the ministry will be leading a large number of parallel projects concerning infrastructure and procurement.

These projects engage in establishing, upgrading, and electrifying infrastructure and creating facilities for operating buses through the infrastructure companies on the one hand and promoting accelerated procurement of electric vehicles as part of the public transportation tenders (Egged and Dan) on the other.

The number of electric buses In Israel is expected to increase from about 90 at the beginning of 2022 to about 900 at the beginning of 2024.

Among the primary steps that the ministry is leading is the investment of hundreds of millions of shekels in the establishment of infrastructure and the purchase of electric vehicles. As part of the plan, about 570 million NIS will be invested in promoting green cities and transitioning to 100% electric city vehicles. As part of the plan, the towns of Dimona, Elad Carmiel, and Netivut are expected to become cities where the public transport fleet is based on completely zero-emission vehicles.

The ministry is also working to promote a national program for terminal electrification and allow an exemption from the permit requirement according to Section 266 of the Planning and Construction Law for terminal electrification facilities. The ministry is taking operative measures in the fields of regulation and infrastructure, such as the promotion of plan No. 130 for national infrastructures and the promotion of a rapid process according to Section 266e of the Planning and Construction Law, which aim to enable Additional rights for the construction of charging structures at existing terminals.

About Israel pavilion, COP27 Sharm El sheik

Spearheaded by the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of Environmental Protection the Israel pavilion at COP27 is a place of innovation and technology. The pavilion showcases some of the latest technologies that help fight climate change, and promote sustainability. The pavilion is designed as an open space where COP 27 participants are encouraged to attend events happening at the pavilion and experience the latest technologies in the environment tech industry.