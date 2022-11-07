From November 8th to 10th 2021, DWTC

United Arab Emirates – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, announces its participation at Gulfood Manufacturing & Gulfhost with 58 French exhibitors spread across 3 French Pavilions: Processing & Packaging (Sheikh Saeed Hall 1); Food Ingredient (Hall 5-6-7-8); Hospitality & Foodservice equipment (Za’abeel Hall 2 – Gulfhost).

Innovative solutions tailored to specific needs of the food industry

French companies will welcome international visitors in order to network, sign deals and strengthen cooperations in the food processing sector. In a fast-growing market where the Food and Beverage professionals need to adapt swiftly without compromising quality, France at Gulfood Manufacturing aims to address this challenge, with 70 % of the French equipment companies that will present innovative solutions.

From ingredients to machinery and food processing equipment, the French offer is set to respond to the ever-growing demand in equipment for catering, eco-friendly packaging, cold chain, milk treatment, mechanized cheese, filling liquid, stainless steel kitchens, turnkey solutions, water treatment systems and more. Ingredient-wise, exhibitors will offer organic, vegan, functional or conventional ranges. Discover French dairy ingredients, vinegars, powders and liquids, egg processing technologies and plant-based ingredients, to name a few.

Flavie Paquay, UAE Director of Business France & Head of Agritech Department commented: “the UAE & GCC food sector have become more self-reliant over the last years. Various efforts are undertaken by governments to reduce food waste, support research and more! The GCC region countries have invested heavily in increasing the local food production, logistics and storage to ensure self-sufficiency. French companies exhibiting at Gulfood Manufacturing are ready to collaborate with the region to build a strong food ecosystem thanks to their high-tech innovations, solutions and best quality products made in France.”

French companies at Gulfhost ready to meet the high standards set by the UAE market

While gathering the best of Hospitality & Foodservice, the Gulfhost special area dedicated to hospitality and restaurants will round up seven French companies under the flagship "Choose France" in Za’abeel Hall 2.

“France is a global player. The high standards set by the UAE on this edition of Gulfhost and Gulfood Manufacturing, are the occasion to bring out the best of what French Food & Beverage Industry has to offer on the international stage”, added Flavie Paquay.

A major event for the UAE food security strategy

5.96 million tons of food and beverage products are produced annually within the UAE with a capacity to be multiplied by three in case of crisis. The latest technologies in sustainability, quality and competitiveness will be the primary common interest for the UAE professionals on the event. Thus, the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, particularly food production and management, need reinforcement by international supplies and innovation. Moreover, not only is the UAE an important market, but also a re-exportation hub of $7.5 billion worth of food and agricultural products (2020).

Source : French government, Foreign trade results

To discover The French online food catalog http://businessfrance.jpm-associes.com/gulfood-manufacturing-2022/

