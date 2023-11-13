Dubai, UAE – Visitors to Times Square Center are invited to “upcycle your preloved jeans” in a partnership event with ARTE, The Makers Market, Skills3, and Brother International who will be providing electronic sewing machines to help attendees repurpose jeans into tote bags and other fashion accessories. The event will take place at ARTE, The Makers Market in Times Square Center on Saturday, 25th November from 11:00am -6pm.

The event aims to raise awareness on fast fashion, focusing on how to repurpose used and discarded denim jeans into practical items, extending the fabric’s lifespan and reducing waste. With denim having a heavy environmental footprint, adding items to landfill is simply compounding the detrimental effects of waste fabric and clothing. Times Square Center is actively supporting meaningful initiatives that align with the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

Brother ‘Sew It, Don’t Throw It’ Event

Date: Saturday, 25th November

General Public: 11am-6pm Location: ARTE, The Makers Market, Time Square Center

Guests are encouraged to bring old, discarded jeans along to the event and walk-ins can select from the dead stock of denim jeans available from Thrift For Good.

About Times Square Center

Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complemented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center is committed to the local community and provides a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.

