UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to academic excellence, ADU hosted the first Times Higher Education (THE) MENA Reputation Forum, which was held on the 13th of February 2024 at its Al Ain campus. In the participation and attendance of 200 representatives of over 75 institutions from 20 countries in the MENA region and beyond, the Forum delved into the importance of building and maintaining an institute's academic reputation within a global context.

The two-day Forum focused on explaining the connection between reputation and rankings within the context of higher education, offering valuable insights into creating and solidifying universities’ brands in a constantly evolving landscape.

During the Forum, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU delivered the opening remarks welcoming participants and highlighted the significant elements that have enhanced the institutional reputation of ADU. Furthermore, Prof. Robin Mason, Pro-vice-chancellor (International) at the University of Brimingham and Dr. Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, of the University of Birmingham Dubai, led the opening session titled ‘Why reputation matters,’ that was moderated by Prof. Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost for Academic Projects and Internationalization at ADU.

Thought leaders from the educational sector in the MENA region and beyond contributed to the Forum, including representatives from regional and international universities and institutions. The Forum also witnessed the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Education and Accenture Middle East as well as keynote speakers including Mark Caddow, Data Scientist at THE, and Nick Davis, President of THE in the Middle East and Africa.

In addition, Prof. Ghassan along with international speakers discussed leadership reflections during the ‘Sustainability as a marker for reputation’ and ‘Positioning reputation in institutional strategy’ session. The session was moderated by Mr. Mark Sudbury, Head of Reputation at THE. Furthermore, Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at ADU partook in a session titled leadership reflections: Measuring the value of mobility networks and partnerships.

On this occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to have hosted the first edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) MENA Reputation Forum. This Forum represented a significant milestone in the educational sector, bringing together esteemed partners dedicated to strengthening the sector’s reputation through the exchange of knowledge and experience. Through this Forum, we at ADU aimed to leverage our partnerships with prestigious institutions, providing our students and community with high-quality accredited programs.”

The event hosted several panel discussions and case study sessions that explored the vital role reputation plays in the success of institutions, discussed strategies and shared best practices focused on branding, communications, and marketing.

Additionally, speakers highlighted the effectiveness of managing and measuring universities’ reputation, alongside innovative approaches to leveraging their communication with prospective students, alumni, and stakeholders. Lastly, the event featured a detailed masterclass that explored the latest data and identified the best-performing institutions.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s events, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/news-and-events/events/current-events