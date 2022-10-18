Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TikTok hosted its first-ever Mental Well-being Summit in Egypt earlier this week in support of World Mental Health Day and its recently launched #EndTheStigma mental well-being campaign. Guests from across the Middle East were invited to learn more about how to safeguard their mental well-being in both the physical and digital world, as a part of TikTok's ongoing efforts for user safety and its commitment to build a supportive space where the community feels empowered to express themselves authentically.

The TikTok Mental Well-being Summit and the #EndTheStigma campaign are aimed at bringing the community together to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to support their mental well-being. From checking in on one another, to sharing their own personal journeys, these activities demonstrate TikTok’s commitment to a world where everyone has a support system to thrive, particularly in the digital age.

Throughout the summit and during an interactive panel discussion, guests were able to learn first-hand from certified mental health experts about how to take care of their mental health and how to identify signs of whether they or someone they care about may be needing mental well-being support. The fruitful discussion included the importance of taking care of our mental well-being and having the courage to be open with those trusted about any issues and seeking the available resources.

Some of the tips shared by the panel of certified experts included how to moderate one's body when they might be facing a 'fight or flight' response, being present in the moment with our emotions, practicing mindfulness through meditation, taking a break away from the screen every 20 minutes and bringing awareness to any potential triggers that can harm one's mental health and well-being.

In addition, guests were able to learn more about TikTok's mental health resources, including its Well-being Guide, Safety Centre and in-app safety features to help safeguard the community while they share their experiences and stories around their mental health journey. These safety features include Screen Time Management, search interventions, content warnings and how the platform prevents bullying and harassment.

A guided art therapy session also took place during the summit, where guests were invited to enjoy nature and reflect, using their intuition to paint freely and release emotions in a welcoming and supportive space.

Although TikTok has always been a space for joy and entertainment, it's also a space for the community to come to share their unique personal stories, including those around mental health and well-being. It is a part of TikTok's mission to support their community as they share their experiences and helpful resources and forge new, meaningful connections across the platform to help #EndTheStigma and the TikTok Mental Well-being Summit was a testament to that.

-Ends-

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact - Gambit Communications:

Sarah Alsalem - sarah@gambit.ae

Media Contact – TikTok MENA:

Rawan Khalifa – rawan.khalifa@tiktok.com