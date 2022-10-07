DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ The 86th edition of the Thessaloniki International Fair ended on a positive note as the event witnessed and welcomed 212,000 visitors surpassing its previous record on the 85th edition. Visitors from the hosting country, Greece and across the globe flocked Greece's second city to be entertained, trade, browse, or simply be part of the festive atmosphere.

A total 65 exhibiting companies including private and public entities represented United Arab Emirates. Presence of vibrant business entities saw over 1,000 business meetings taking place with the contribution of the Association of Greek Industries (SBE).

The UAE companies that participated in the 86th TIF came from the sectors of investment management, Aviation, energy, food-drinks, defense, space technology, tourism, shipping, real-estate, and more.

United Arab Emirates' pavilion, through its delegation headed by H.E Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy, was the main centre of attraction as the Honoured Country and the visitors had the change to have a glimpse of what the country has to offer.

"The participation of UAE in this exhibition came in response to the state's plans to develop strategic relations with the friendly Republic of Greece, and strengthen ties in various vital areas. It was an opportunity to reach new markets and build strategic partnerships, to develop trade and investment and work in other areas of common interest. In addition, the prestigious event availed opportunities to build strategic relationships and paved ways of cooperation and highlight the authority's efforts and strategic initiatives in the civil aviation sector and economic sector at large," he said.

The UAE is preparing for the future and the development of a sustainable and diversified economy and a competitive knowledge economy, and to guarantee long-term prosperity for the country.

Media contact:

Patrick Mashegwana

p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com