This week's edition of Curry Club at Jumeirah Golf Estates drew 42 players, including both members and guests. The event, hosted on the Fire course, featured a pairs scramble format, adding an exciting twist to the evening on the greens.

This week's Curry Club champions, Teresa Sheepwash and Jane Vorster, delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing their skill with four birdies and an eagle. Their exceptional round resulted in a score of net -5 (31), securing them victory in this fiercely contested event.

Securing second place in this week's Curry Club were Oliver Turnbull and Georgie Turnbull. Their impressive performance, highlighted by two eagles on holes 4 and 7, resulted in a net score of -4.

The updated Order of Merit standings,

1st Bradley Webb 23 points

T2 Lee Johnston/ Annabel Ayres 22 points

3rd James Snowden 18 points

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Thank you everyone for again supporting this event, thank you to Kasturi for your hospitality and see you all again next Thursday on the Fire course!”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.