The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi yesterday, on January 28, for the fourth edition of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Restaurants from across 11 cities within the Middle East and North Africa were announced as the 50 best places to eat in the region at the event held at Erth Abu Dhabi. The ceremony culminated in the announcement of the region’s best restaurants. Marrakech shined with 5 restaurants, including La Grande Table Marocaine for the fourth consecutive year thus awarding it the title of the best restaurant in the Kingdom - as well as the emblematic Sesamo for the third consecutive year. La Grande

Brasserie, inaugurated in November 2023, made its New Entry this year at the 48th position. The list of awards was drawn up by a panel of 250 influential figures in the gastronomy sector, spread across 19 countries in the region– including renowned chefs, gastronomic journalists and dedicated travelers.

La Grande Table Marocaine, an ode to Moroccan culinary excellence

Led by Hélène Darroze and Karim Ben Baba, La Grande Table Marocaine is a love letter to the refined flavours and enchanting aromas of Morocco. In an elegant, luxurious setting, this signature restaurant celebrates briouates, tagine, pastilla, couscous and an array of other quintessential Moroccan dishes. In keeping with Moroccan culinary art, chef Hélène infuses these great classics with her legendary creativity, making them even more delicious.

Sesamo, the ambassador of the Italian cuisine in Marrakech by Alajmo Brothers

At Sesamo, Alajmo brothers take diners on a culinary journey to Italy. Surrounded by Venetian décor of damask drapes and Murano glass chandeliers, guests can savour bold, sunny dishes, in which original Italian flavours are enhanced by the chef’s creative genius. The legendary Majorelle cappuccino, the mushroom and pine nut mousse risotto and the incredible pistachio ice cream make Sesamo the best Italian restaurant in Morocco.

La Grande Brasserie By Hélène Darroze

Hélène Darroze also heads the kitchens at La Grande Brasserie, where she blends French tradition with Moroccan splendour. From table-side theatrics such as meat carving and flambéing to an ice-cream trolley, the restaurant’s rituals are reminiscent of Parisian brasseries and highlight the chef’s luxurious cuisine, inspired by her Basque roots and local produce. On the menu, guests can savour delicate hors d’oeuvres, hearty casseroles, the finest grilled meat and fish, and a gourmet chicken menu on Sundays. Already a classic!

